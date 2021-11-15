JJ Kayode: Chiedozie Ogbene inspiring the next generation of Ireland internationals

Ireland U21 star JJ Kayode says he was one of the first on the phone to Chiedozie Ogbene following his star turn in the senior side’s 3-0 win in Luxemborg on Sunday.

Corkman Ogbene was named man of the match and netted his second international goal on just his second competitive start as Stephen Kenny’s side sealed third spot in their group.

Some eyebrows were raised when Kenny fast-tracked the Douglas flyer into the squad despite playing his football with Rotherham United in the English third tier.

The former Cork City and Limerick player, who is equally adept on the wing as up front, has more than repaid the manager’s faith with five goals in two games to date.

Like Ogbene, 21-year-old Kayode was born in Lagos, Nigeria before moving to Ireland as a child, settling with his parents in Blanchardstown, North Dublin at the age of two.

The pair only knew of one another by reputation before Ogbene joined Rotherham two years ago, but they’ve quickly grown close.

Kayode said: “I spoke to him before the game and I spoke to him after the game. And I’m delighted for him.

“He’s delighted. He’s a great person, a great footballer. He’s a hard worker as well and we’re all happy for him.

“We just had a bit of banter, to be fair, before the game. And I just told him to play the way he usually plays, the rest will take care of itself. It has, and he’s got the goal.

“We had a bit of a joke about it (after) — obviously, he’s got more goals here than he has for the club! I’m so happy for him.”

While some balk at the suggestion that there are any similarities, there’s a shared sense that they are representing the Irish-Nigerian community.

Ogbene became the first African-born player to represent Ireland when he made his debut against Hungary in June, following a drawn-out process to confirm his eligibility.

Should Kayode continue his progress at club level — he broke into the Rotherham team this season after a spell on loan at Carlisle United — he could become the second.

“It helps we’re from similar backgrounds, it helps that we’re at the same club, so we’re quite tight — we’re good friends.

“He speaks to me a lot at the club, tells me to keep my head down and work hard and I’ve just been taking his information and advice on board and hopefully it can help me.

“I knew of him (before Rotherham), but obviously when he came in, we gelled. He’s a really nice guy and he’s a great pro as well. He’s one you want to look up to, you want to be like.

“It’s great for us (Irish-Nigerians) and the younger boys as well to see this happening. They’ll see that there’s a chance.

“We’re just so proud of him. I’m looking at him thinking if he can do it, of course, I can do it. And the other boys looking at him as well, thinking the same thing.”

For now, Kayode’s focus is on the U21s and what is now a must-win game at home to Sweden on Tuesday night after Jim Crawford’s side fell to a second successive defeat to Italy last week.

“We’ve spoken about what we had to improve on from the previous game against Italy. We’ve talked about it, we’ve worked on it and we’ll put it right tomorrow against Sweden.

“It’s an honour to play for your country. Every time I come to camp, I’m just honoured to put on the green shirt, and represent it with passion and pride.”