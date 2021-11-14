How Ireland rated: Gavin Bazunu and Chiedozie Ogbene the stars 

Gavin Bazunu 8

Equalled the record number of appearances for Ireland as a teenager (seven alongside Ian Harte and Robbie Keane). Has now gone 340 minutes without conceding a competitive goal. Brought off a world class save on 22 to divert an Olivier Thill shot for a corner. Saved Duffy’s blushes just after the turnaround to deny Gerson Rodrigues. His ball distribution with feet is top-notch.

Seamus Coleman 7

The 24th match in which the Donegal man has captained his country on his 63rd cap. Retained on the right of the back three despite Andrew Omobamidele returning to the bench. Again, like Portugal, was solid in defence. Led by example. Will be pivotal in the Nations Cup campaign.

John Egan 7

Like Coleman, will be important under Stephen Kenny’s regime going forward. The Corkman is now a first choice in the starting 11. Almost repeated his heroics against Portugal with a header right on half-time that was kept out by goalkeeper Ralph Schon. His late block showed his commitment to the cause.

Shane Duffy 7

It was an eventful game for the Darry native. It didn’t look like Brighton’s defender night until his seventh goal for Ireland on 68. Lucky to escape an early booking when tangling with Rodrigues. His misplaced pass on 49 almost let Rodrigues in. Fouled in the build-up to Danel Sinani’s disallowed 54th-minute score. Yellow carded on 56 for a challenge on Maurice Deville.

Matt Doherty 7

Yet again, proved, both he and Coleman CAN play in the same team. Blasted over in the first period when well placed. Went much closer on 52 with a long-range effort. Was much better after the interval. Linked well from right-wing back between the midfield and attack.

Jeff Hendrick 6

Not up to the level of performance he has produced of late under Stephen Kenny. Lashed wide on the half volley on 50 with a great chance. Sublime pass to release Jason Knight for the second goal. Came into the contest in the last 15 minutes with a series of forward runs.

Josh Cullen 7

Showed why he started every game in the qualifiers. Given the corner (eight in total) and set-piece duty responsibility. His delivery finally paid off midway through the second period for Duffy’s goal. As he has done of late, linked up the ball across the middle. Harshly booked on 47 for a foul on Christopher Martins

James McClean 6

Recalled in place of Enda Stevens at left-wing back to earn his 88th cap having been as sub against Portugal. Cannot question his effort. But not one of his best displays. Magnificent ball to pick out Jason Knight for Callum Robinson’s late goal to make it 3-0.

Adam Idah 5

Having come on for Jamie McGrath against Portugal, the Norwich striker replaced the St Mirren winger in the three-man attack. But up top alone, failed to have the desired effect. Two acrobatic efforts off target either side of the interval. Replaced by Jason Knight on the hour mark.

Callum Robinson 7

The hero against Azerbaijan and Qatar was busy throughout. Dropped off to pick up the ball. Brought a ninth minute save out of Schon. Should have made it 3-0 with a 78th minute chance after the keeper’s poor clearance. But made no mistake right on full-time with a simple tap-in for his seventh Irish goal.

Chiedozie Ogbene 8

Ireland best player on show. His pace caused the home side problems – shown by early yellow for Vahid Selimovic. Stung Schon’s hands with a fierce 39th-minute drive. The Rotherham striker’s hard work was rewarded 15 minutes from time with his second senior Irish goal.

SUBS: Jason Knight 8 (for Idah 62). Super-sub. Changed the game in Ireland’s favour. Won the free kick for Duffy’s goal. Then his exquisite back-heel set up Ogbene to make it 2-0. Booked on 84 when taking one for his side. Turned provider for Robinson on 88.

Alan Browne (for Ogbene 82). A 17th cap for the Preston midfielder. Andrew Omobamidele (for Robinson 90), Troy Parrott (for Doherty 90), Conor Hourihane (for Cullen 90 +1) (all not on long enough to mark).