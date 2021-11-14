Super-sub Jason Knight strengthens Stephen Kenny's prospects of new Ireland contract

World Cup Group A Qualifier: Luxembourg 0 Ireland 3 (Duffy 67, Ogbene 75, Robinson 88)

Three second-half goals gave Ireland the win to leapfrog Luxembourg into third spot in the final standings of World Cup qualification Group A.

It was known officially in September, but realistically back in March, that Stephen Kenny’s side wouldn’t be challenging Portugal and Serbia for a top-two finish but they finished the campaign strongly with seven points from nine.

The introduction of Jason Knight midway through in the second half, after Luxembourg were unlucky to have a goal chalked off, proved to be a game-changer.

He earned the free on 67 minutes that enabled Josh Cullen to cross for Shane Duffy to nod in the opener. He then squared for Chiedozie Ogbene eight minutes later to slot in the second and also teed up Callum Robinson for a third to complete the rout two minutes from full-time.

The result will strengthen Kenny’s prospects of earning a new contract when the FAI board convenes to review the campaign. Chief executive Jonathan Hill, sitting in the crowd, tweeted a picture of the celebratory scenes in the Irish end of the Stade de Luxembourg, captioning it ‘Enjoying this’.

Kenny’s deal expires in July, by which point Ireland will have played two friendlies in March and four of their six Uefa Nations League games.

Despite all the talk of kids being blooded during the campaign, Gavin Bazunu is the only teen to have ended the eight games with his place in the side intact. He showed exactly why he is deserving of that status by producing a world-class save on 23 minutes, getting a fingertip on Oliver Thill’s 20-yard strike that took a wicked spinning deflection off Josh Cullen.

Ogbene, at 24, was the youngest outfield player to start against Portugal and Kenny recalled 20-year-old Adam Idah to lead the line.

Only victory would do tonight and a focal point at the tip of attack was essential.

Luxembourg had their own mission to complete too, specifically securing a first-ever third-place finish. Luc Holtz even up dressed for potentially the highpoint of his decade-long reign, decking out in a sheepskin coat to combat the November chill.

Ireland were also sporting their new gear in the form of a jersey that evokes nightmares. Not since the 3-2 defeat to Macedonia in 1997 had Ireland donned an orange kit and it was surprising Kenny agreed to the switch for a qualifier carrying such importance to his continuity in the job.

Amber lights could have changed to red for Ireland in the opening six minutes as Gerson Rodrigues showed his threat. He was inches away from connecting with a cross from captain Laurent Jans before twice rampaging into the box within getting a shot away.

When Holtz branded Kenny’s side British-style merchants on the eve of the game, he might have been referring to a recent ploy of utilising Ogbene’s pace, for his defence sat deep in anticipation of his surging runs.

Vahid Selimovic, in for Dirk Carlson at centre-back, incurred a booking just six minutes for hauling him down and two minutes later he set up Callum Robinson to fire a 20-yard shot which Ralph Schon turned away. On 16 minutes, an explosive burst into the box had the hosts rattled and Maxime Chanot was fortunate not to concede a penalty for putting his hand on the Rotherham man’s back.

Luxembourg did get a decision down the other end when Shane Duffy clipped Rodrigues’s ankle and it was just as well as the five-goal striker would have been clear on goal.

While Ireland have been criticised for overplaying from goal-kicks, it was Luxembourg who were operating the risky policy. When Idah charged down Schon’s pass, Robinson seized on the loose ball, drawing a foul from Christopher Martins on the edge of the box. Robinson went low with the free but Rodrigues, acting as the draft excluder, did his job by deflecting the effort out for a corner.

Then came Bazunu’s wonder save from Thill and the same player shanked a shot wide as the half approached.

Ogbene nearly availed of more self-infliction when he got a sight at goal, only for Schon to turn his shot from the edge of the box again.

The goalkeeper, who answered Holtz’s SOS when first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Moris caught Covid-19, made a better save on the stroke of half-time, clawing away John Egan’s header.

Cullen had struggled to make an impact from his corners up to that stage but supplied enough power and accuracy for Egan to wriggle free and almost repeat his Faro trick.

His midfield partner Hendrick had a quiet first half but sprang into action straight after the restart, crossing for Idah to attempt an overhead kick that skewed wide.

Luxembourg remained dangerous, however, and Duffy’s scuffed clearance was turned into the path of Rodrigues, who himself couldn’t get his footwork right and failed to loft the ball over the advanced Bazunu into the net.

Then came a pivotal eight-minute period. Firstly, on 54 minutes Danel Sinani had a goal disallowed for a slight push by Maurice Deville on Duffy before Kenny introduced Jason Knight.

The Derby County midfielder’s first memory of a World Cup start, in the defeat to Luxembourg, could be erased by his telling contribution on a night to cherish.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty (C Hourihane 88), J Cullen (A Omobamidele 89), J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene (A Browne 82), C Robinson (T Parrott 89); A Idah (J Knight 62).

LUXEMBOURG: R Schon; L Jans, M Chanot, V Selimovic, M Pinto; C Martins (S Thill 85), L Barreiro; D Sinani, O Thill, Y Borges Saches (M Deville 52); G Rodrigues.

Referee: Tamás Bognár (HUN).

Attendance: 9263.