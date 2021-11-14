Adam Idah returns as Stephen Kenny makes two changes to Ireland team for Luxembourg

A full house is expected at the 9,300-capacity Stade de Luxembourg
Ireland's Callum Robinson and Adam Idah inspect the pitch before the game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 14 Nov, 2021 - 18:58
John Fallon

Adam Idah has been restored to Ireland’s line-up coming into tonight’s concluding World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg (7.45pm).

The Norwich City striker replaces Jamie McGrath and will lead the line on his 13th cap, with Callum Robinson dropping deeper as one of the support attackers alongside Chiedozie Ogbene.

Stephen Kenny has also recalled James McClean in place of Enda Stevens as left wing-back.

Luxembourg, who need just a point to stave off a challenge from Ireland for their third place in Group A, have brought Vahid Selimovic in to replace the suspended centre-back Dirk Carlson.

Yvandro Borges Sanches, the 17-year-old from Borussia Mönchengladbach, retains his place in attack.

A full house is expected at the 9,300-capacity Stade de Luxembourg.

IRELAND: G Bazunu; S Coleman, S Duffy, J Egan; M Doherty, J Cullen, J Hendrick, J McClean; C Ogbene, C Robinson; A Idah.

LUXEMBOURG: R Schon; L Jans, M Chanot, V Selimovic, M Pinto; C Martins, L Barreiro; D Sinani, O Thill, Y Borges Saches; G Rodrigues.

Referee: Tamás Bognár (HUN).

