Kenny sidesteps 'British style' comments from Luxembourg counterpart

For a World Cup qualifier that has no qualification outcome, tomorrow’s concluding Group A clash between Luxembourg and Ireland is creating a bit of tension between the managers.

Just an hour after home boss Luc Holtz attributed “British style with long balls” to Ireland’s improvement, Stephen Kenny was not inclined to let the comments of his Luxembourg counterpart pass - though ultimately he thought better of getting drawn into a needless war of words.

“It’s certainly not accurate,” was the Ireland manager’s reaction, "anyone can make their own judgements, but I have no reason to comment on that. I don’t really have any reaction.”

Kenny’s immediate reaction underlined his contempt at the temerity of someone questioning his philosophy. For the 50-year-old, sustained results can only be achieved by establishing a fluid style of play, one backboned by playing out from goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to his defence and on through the rest of the thirds.

His record – three wins from 19 games – suggests the doctrine is far from embedded and there’s been a distinct variation to Ireland’s play since the June friendlies, with players not afraid to go long if they pinned in and liable to mistakes.

Whatever about style, a result of any kind is essential for Kenny to pinch third and enhance his credentials for a new contract.

Captain Séamus Coleman admitted as much while echoing the soundbites from his colleague about the enjoyment they’ve had working under a manager who graduated through the same League of Ireland system as himself.

“That's not the decision of the players,” the Everton full-back said about Kenny’s deal which expires next July, before the European Championship qualifiers commence six months later. “You could sense the atmosphere in the crowd that the fans are behind him (Kenny).

“Any player that's come out and spoken in the media has been behind him. You can see what we are doing on the training ground.

“We all know it's a results business and that's the case. But from the players' point of view we are happy and are seeing good signs. We want to improve on this for the next campaign.”

The 33-year-old insists he’s fit and willing to start the game, not fearful of a recurrence to his troublesome hamstring. He has moved from his traditional right-back berth into central defence to facilitate the inclusion of his sparring partner, Matt Doherty Norwich centre-back Andrew Omobamidele missed Thursday’s scoreless draw against Portugal but partook in training tonight away from the other 24 players.

“I feel good, like everyone in the dressing room, it takes a couple of days to recover but I feel fine and good and ready to go,” said the Donegal man.

“I don’t know if I’ll be picked but will fully support the team like I always do if not.”

Coleman made his first appearances of the Kenny era in the March window. Both opening World Cup qualifiers ended in defeats but the second of them, at home to lowly Luxembourg, stung.

“I don't want to look at it in terms of a revenge mission,” added Coleman.

“I think we are in a better place ourselves. The last few gatherings have been good, we played some good football at times against Portugal, so we need to take that good atmosphere into this game instead of thinking too far back and what happened.

“We all know, I said at the time, there's no getting away from that and we have to take that on the chin, but we have to do our utmost to make sure that doesn't happen again.”