Luxembourg boss misreads Ireland with 'British football' assessment

Stephen Kenny has prided himself on a more possession-based approach to the team
MISREAD: Luxembourg Manager Luc Holtz puts Ireland improvement down to a reversion to the traditional components of “British football”.

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 17:43
John Fallon, Luxembourg

Rather than lathering Stephen Kenny with praise for revolutionising Ireland’s style, Luxembourg boss Luc Holtz has strangely put his counterpart’s revival of results down to a reversion to the traditional components of “British football”.

It was a strange remark for the home boss to make ahead of tomorrow’s final qualifier at the sold-out 9,300 capacity national stadium and might be construed as some pre-game mischief.

Kenny has prided himself on introducing a more possession-based approach to the team, adamant his principles of play won’t be compromised regardless of results.

One defeat in the last nine after winning none in his previous 10 is testament to his faith but he must oversee victory tomorrow to leapfrog Luxembourg into third in the final standings.

The lowest point in his barren run was the 1-0 home loss to Luxembourg in March.

That came just four days after Serbia inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Kenny’s side, the back-to-back reverses realistically dashing Ireland’s World Cup qualification ambitions just two games into an eight-match series.

"In the last matches Ireland played more with the style that they played for 100 years,” observed Holtz, in charge of his national side since 2010.

“It was more British style. This fighting spirit, more long balls and more contacts.

“There was also better finishing in the last month. Sometimes football is strange where you can be lucky. You can shoot from 20 metres and sometimes have a situation where you score but I think Ireland is in good shape.” 

 It was one such long-range effort from Gerson Rodrigues that settled the last meeting. Luxembourg completed a double over Azerbaijan on Thursday, something Ireland failed to do in the campaign, the nine points a record haul in their 80 year of competing in World Cup qualifiers.

Maxine Chanot was a colossus at the back at the Aviva Stadium and stressed the feat of the nation ranked 98th in the world was no shock within the dressing-room.

“I don’t want to show too much confidence but we knew before the game that we had the power to score and ability to beat Ireland,” said the centre-back, playing in the Major League Soccer for New York City.

“Winning away in Ireland made us proud and happy but it wasn’t a surprise for us. I think the surprise would be to finish third in the group. That would be an achievement to us for all the work we’ve put in over the last five years.

“It could be more important to win at home on Sunday, especially because it will get us third in the group.

“This has been a successful campaign but nine points isn’t enough for us. We want more.” 

Holtz will be missing Chanon’s central defensive partner Dirk Carlson through suspension, while first-choice goalkeeper Anthony Moris was last week ruled out after contracting Covid-19.

