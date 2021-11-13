Mexico the ones left looking in the mirror after US World Cup qualifying defeat

Christian Pulisic sent a message, with his head and his undershirt - take that, Mexico. Pulisic and the Americans are back atop the region.

Pulisic scored with his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a second in the 85th as the US beat Mexico 2-0 Friday night in a World Cup qualifier.

When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in dark ink.

Earlier in the week, Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa was quoted as saying: “Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.”

US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday that Ochoa’s remarks showed ”that we have a long way to go to get the respect of Mexico.” Fans in the crowd of 26,000 at new TLQ Stadium booed Ochoa with every touch.

“I think you guys know the message. I don’t need to like speak on it too much,” Pulisic said. “It’s just an idea that came in the head.” Tim Weah said he and defender DeAndre Yedlin inspired Pulisic’s shirt.

“Just to send a message,” Weah said. “Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack. To shut them up, we have to continue to win games, continue to beat them. That’s the only way we’re going to earn their respect and get the world’s respect.”

The win was the third this year for the 13th-ranked Americans over No. 9 Mexico following a 3-2 victory in the Nations League final in June and a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Gold final in August.

“To win three in a row is obviously amazing,” Pulisic said, “but that doesn’t mean that it’s time to be complacent or time to think oh, we’re the best around.” Heated game between Mexico and the US are the norm, and this one ended with Miles Robinson dismissed for a pair of yellow cards.

“We fiercely dislike Mexico’s soccer team, right, and we’re fierce competitors and we want to win every time on the field,” Berhalter said, making a point to distinguish Mexico’s team from its people. “Afterwards, you shake hands and you move on. We have a lot of respect for them.”

The US and Mexico have 14 points each, followed by Canada with 13, Panama 11, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador six each and Honduras three. Three nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff.

In Europe, several nations can book their places in Qatar on Saturday, including France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

GROUP D

Defending champion France can book its place for Qatar if it beats last-placed Kazakhstan at home. Les Bleus will be missing the injured Paul Pogba in midfield so Aurelien Tchouameni or Adrien Rabiot could be handed a start alongside N’Golo Kante at Parc des Princes, where Rabiot used to play for PSG. Tchouameni has impressed for Monaco and slotted in effortlessly at international level since making his debut two months ago. But Rabiot’s form has been patchy for a below-par Juventus this season. However, France are big favourites to win the group. In the other game, Bosnia and Herzegovina hosts Finland with an afternoon kickoff in Zenica.

GROUP E

Belgium has been hit by an avalanche of injuries ahead of its match against Estonia, with Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Thomas Vermaelen, Youri Tielemans and Toby Alderweireld all out. They are five points clear of both the Czech Republic and Wales and will qualify with a win, or if third-placed Wales fails to beat Belarus. In the absence of Lukaku, Christian Benteke is expected to lead the Red Devils’ attack. More than 35,000 fans are expected to attend the game at King Baudouin Stadium, only the second time since the start of the pandemic that so many fans are allowed, according to the Belgian federation.

GROUP G

The Netherlands, which missed out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, hold a two-point lead and can qualify as the first-place finisher with a win at Montenegro. That, though, would also rely on second-placed Norway failing to beat Latvia at home. Otherwise, the group will be determined in the final round of group games on Tuesday. Joël Drommel (illness), Steven Berghuis and Jurriën Timber (injured) are out for the Dutch but Steven Bergwijn, Jasper Cillessen and Devyne Rensch are available for Louis van Gaal’s team. Montenegro will be without its star player, Stevan Jovetic, after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

