The FAI’s dilemma: Make a call on Stephen Kenny now or play waiting game?

The FAI’s dilemma: Make a call on Stephen Kenny now or play waiting game?

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with fans ahead of the Portugal game. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sat, 13 Nov, 2021 - 10:00
John Fallon

Once the final whistle sounds in Luxembourg’s national stadium tomorrow night, attention will first turn to the Abbotstown boardroom.

It is within those four walls that the future of manager Stephen Kenny will get an airing of substance.

Broadcasting studios, online polls or pub talk won’t decide whether he’s worthy of a new deal, only 12 people elected or selected as directors.

Ignore the spin about influential voices or quiet ones, the factions of football directors against those with business backgrounds.

The FAI have gone out of their way since their governance crisis to trumpet a new democracy, alien from the past when debate was minimal.

Jonathan Hill, in the post of chief executive at this stage a year, confirmed a discussion around Kenny’s standing was scheduled for the November board meeting. The only conversation on the topic related to just that, clarifying a timeline to evaluate the campaign in its entirety, not forgetting the eight games that went before either.

It is expected the first element of the process will be for Hill to present his report, like any minister reporting to cabinet. That will be multi-faceted, detailing the manager’s performance not just in the currency of results but conduct off the pitch, including his dealings internal and external of his employers.

The match portfolio is to contain 20 games after the Luxembourg outing. So far, Kenny’s record is three wins in 19, eight defeats and eight draws.

Ahead of them in 2022 are a couple of friendlies in March, possibly one of them against England to conclude the Centenary celebrations before the Nations League games commence in June.

This promises to be a frenetic period, with four games over 12 days. Ireland will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Thursday, December 16 in Montreux, Switzerland.

They will meet one of A — Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Iceland, B — Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia, and D — Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania or Armenia.

A recommendation should follow from Hill for his directors to digest and it can only be one of three possibilities.

The first is for the FAI to dispense with Kenny immediately, a highly unlikely outcome barring a second embarrassing defeat to Luxembourg.

Option B is to follow the advice of Liam Brady by expanding the review period up to the end of his contract in July. That his deal ends four games into a six-game Uefa Nations League campaign was the making of the board’s predecessors but it could suit to buy time if they remain unconvinced.

The third and final route is granting a new contract to encompass the 2024 European Championship campaign.

That is the preferred decision of another legendary former Ireland midfielder, Ronnie Whelan.

Those qualifiers don’t kick off until March 2022 following the draw held by hosts Germany at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie.

All of the soundings suggested a swift decision would be made either way, although in recent weeks the extension of purgatory concept espoused by Brady has gained some traction.

From the FAI’s perspective, they would be honouring the commitments, as they did last year when fast-tracking Kenny’s elevation, but it would introduce a sense of doubt around their faith in the manager.

It’s 16 years since Brian Kerr bemoaned being left dangling by John Delaney before the inevitable sacking ensued. The outcome of tomorrow’s contest may well influence whether another waiting game is in store.

More in this section

Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Manchester City v Barcelona - Etihad Stadium Veteran Brazil full-back Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona
Republic of Ireland v Italy - UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifier Ireland U21s suffer blow to qualification hopes in defeat to Italy
Republic of Ireland v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Aviva Stadium Enda Stevens: 'We’ve got a point to prove against Luxembourg this time'
#Republic of Ireland MNT#Fifa World Cup
England v Albania - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group I - Wembley Stadium

Roy Keane lashes out at ’embarrassing’ Harry Maguire celebration

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up