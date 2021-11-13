The FAI’s dilemma: Make a call on Stephen Kenny now or play waiting game?

Once the final whistle sounds in Luxembourg’s national stadium tomorrow night, attention will first turn to the Abbotstown boardroom.

It is within those four walls that the future of manager Stephen Kenny will get an airing of substance.

Broadcasting studios, online polls or pub talk won’t decide whether he’s worthy of a new deal, only 12 people elected or selected as directors.

Ignore the spin about influential voices or quiet ones, the factions of football directors against those with business backgrounds.

The FAI have gone out of their way since their governance crisis to trumpet a new democracy, alien from the past when debate was minimal.

Jonathan Hill, in the post of chief executive at this stage a year, confirmed a discussion around Kenny’s standing was scheduled for the November board meeting. The only conversation on the topic related to just that, clarifying a timeline to evaluate the campaign in its entirety, not forgetting the eight games that went before either.

It is expected the first element of the process will be for Hill to present his report, like any minister reporting to cabinet. That will be multi-faceted, detailing the manager’s performance not just in the currency of results but conduct off the pitch, including his dealings internal and external of his employers.

The match portfolio is to contain 20 games after the Luxembourg outing. So far, Kenny’s record is three wins in 19, eight defeats and eight draws.

Ahead of them in 2022 are a couple of friendlies in March, possibly one of them against England to conclude the Centenary celebrations before the Nations League games commence in June.

This promises to be a frenetic period, with four games over 12 days. Ireland will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Thursday, December 16 in Montreux, Switzerland.

They will meet one of A — Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Iceland, B — Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia, and D — Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania or Armenia.

A recommendation should follow from Hill for his directors to digest and it can only be one of three possibilities.

The first is for the FAI to dispense with Kenny immediately, a highly unlikely outcome barring a second embarrassing defeat to Luxembourg.

Option B is to follow the advice of Liam Brady by expanding the review period up to the end of his contract in July. That his deal ends four games into a six-game Uefa Nations League campaign was the making of the board’s predecessors but it could suit to buy time if they remain unconvinced.

The third and final route is granting a new contract to encompass the 2024 European Championship campaign.

That is the preferred decision of another legendary former Ireland midfielder, Ronnie Whelan.

Those qualifiers don’t kick off until March 2022 following the draw held by hosts Germany at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie.

All of the soundings suggested a swift decision would be made either way, although in recent weeks the extension of purgatory concept espoused by Brady has gained some traction.

From the FAI’s perspective, they would be honouring the commitments, as they did last year when fast-tracking Kenny’s elevation, but it would introduce a sense of doubt around their faith in the manager.

It’s 16 years since Brian Kerr bemoaned being left dangling by John Delaney before the inevitable sacking ensued. The outcome of tomorrow’s contest may well influence whether another waiting game is in store.