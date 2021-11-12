Veteran Brazil full-back Dani Alves rejoins Barcelona

Dani Alves has agreed a deal to return to Barcelona (Nigel French/PA)

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 22:30
PA

Barcelona have re-signed veteran full-back Dani Alves on a deal until the end of the season.

The 38-year-old Brazil right-back won 23 trophies in a glittering Barcelona spell between 2008 and 2016, but has since represented Juventus, Paris St Germain and Sao Paulo.

The 119-cap international has now agreed to return to Barcelona however, in a shock move back to LaLiga.

“Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season,” read a Barcelona statement.

“The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January.”

Alves racked up 391 appearances in his first stint at Barcelona, but will return to a club in a vastly different position from the one he left five years ago.

Xavi has replaced Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp helm, charged with revitalising a side languishing down in ninth place in LaLiga.

