Ireland U21s suffer blow to qualification hopes in defeat to Italy

Uefa Under-21 Championship 2021 Qualifying Round: Group F

Ireland 0 Italy 1 (Lucca 31, Cancellieri 90)

Ireland must beat Sweden on Tuesday to rescue their U21 European Championship qualification quest after an Italian goal in each half condemned them to defeat at Tallaght.

An uncharacteristic mistake by defender Jake O’Brien allowed Lorenzo Lucca to tap home the opener on 31 minutes and substitute Matteo Cancellieri caught Ireland on the break for the second in the final minute.

Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney came closest to finding an equaliser following his introduction from the bench, with goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi sticking out a hand to claw away his 82nd-minute volley.

Ireland now trail Group leader Sweden by seven points ahead of Tuesday’s meeting at Tallaght. The Azzurri occupy the play-off position for the 2023 finals, just a point off the Swedes.

IRELAND: B Maher; L O’Connor, M McGuinness, J O’Brien, J Bagan; C Coventry, G Kilkenny (R Tierney 76); C Noss (F Ebosele 56), W Smallbone (D Devoy 76), T Wright; C Whelan (JJ Kayode 77).

ITALY: M Carnesecchi; R Bellanova, A Cambiaso, M Lovato (L Pirola 34), C Okoli; N Rovella, S Esposito, S Ricci; L Colombo (M Cancellieri 86), L Lucca, E Vignato (S Mulattieri 90+4).

REFEREE: Horatiu Fesnic (ROU)