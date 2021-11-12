Frank Lampard withdraws from running to be new Norwich City manager

The former Chelsea boss is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road
Frank Lampard, pictured, has been out of managerial work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2020 (Andy Rain/PA)

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 18:01
Nick Purewal

Frank Lampard has withdrawn his interest in Norwich’s managerial vacancy.

The former Chelsea boss is no longer in the running to replace Daniel Farke at Carrow Road, it is understood.

The 43-year-old had held talks with Norwich chiefs earlier this week.

Lampard has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2020.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer is understood to be keen to return to frontline coaching, but has been waiting for the right opportunity.

Daniel Farke, pictured, was sacked by Norwich last weekend (John Walton/PA)

And now Norwich will have to turn their focus elsewhere in the search to replace Farke, who was dismissed last on November 6.

Farke had only just steered Norwich to their first Premier League win of the season, a 2-1 victory at Brentford, when he was unseated by the Canaries’ board.

Norwich sit bottom of the table with just five points from 11 games, with Southampton up next on November 20.

Lampard secured Champions League football through a fourth-place league finish and took Chelsea to the FA Cup final, in his one full season at the Stamford Bridge helm.

The 106-cap midfielder was sacked after Chelsea slipped to ninth in the table the following campaign however, after the club had spent more than £200millon on a squad overhaul.

Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is understood to be among the remaining candidates for the Norwich job.

Jack Byrne celebrates 4/11/2020

Jack Byrne completes Shamrock Rovers medical ahead of League of Ireland return

