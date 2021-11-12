Rodrigues warms up for the Republic with a stunning strike 

Gerson Rodrigues, Luxembourg’s matchwinner against Ireland in Dublin in March, produced another spectacular finish on Thursday against Azerbaijan
Gerson Rodrigues

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 13:47
John Fallon

Gerson Rodrigues, Luxembourg’s matchwinner against Ireland in Dublin in March, goes into Sunday’s rematch having scored one of the best goals across Thursday’s World Cup qualifiers.

The Dynamo Kyiv striker – currently on loan at French club Troyes – broke the deadlock in Azerbaijan with a spectacular overhead kick.

He notched a second in Baku, his fifth of the campaign, to seal up a 3-1 which leaves the Grand Duchy needing just a point against Ireland to prevent Stephen Kenny’s side usurping them for third place in Group A.

