Stephen Kenny says Doherty 'winner' should have stood but draw shows strides Ireland have made

Stephen Kenny felt Ireland recovered from a nervy opening to be left rueing a contentious decision that cost them a famous victory over Portugal.

Ireland were out of World Cup qualification contention with three games left but showed steady improvement against the side that will battle with Serbia in Sunday's concluding fixtures for the one automatic ticket from Group A to Qatar next year.

Fernando Santos was without the inspirational Bernardo Silva due to injury and the Portugal boss started five of his six players carrying bookings on the bench.

They had their chances to win the game, especially through talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, but so too did Ireland.

Matt Doherty’s stoppage-time goal – which was disallowed for a foul in the build-up by debutant Will Keane on Rui Patricio – should have counted in the eyes of Kenny.

“We’ve looked at the replay and it’s a legitimate goal,” he said of Doherty’s close-range finish.

"Will stood his ground. The goalkeeper is actually the proactive one.

"He is actually the one doing any barging. It is very disappointing that the goal wasn’t given.”

The point means that Ireland can snatch third spot if they win their final qualifier on Sunday in Luxembourg – who beat Azerbaijan 3-1 in Baku tonight.

"I thought we started nervously and Portugal were good early on in terms of possession," Kenny added.

"In the last 20 minutes of the first half, I think we really caused them problems.

"We had a lot of corner kicks and Chiedozie Ogbene was causing a lot of problems with his pace for a good spell. We had a lot of good football, and in the second half I thought we were the better team.

“We lost to a late goal in Portugal and held them to a draw at home, showing the strides we have made in recent months.

“I think the draw was important; that draw means we can finish ahead of Luxembourg if we win, which we want to do."

Kenny hailed the contribution of his three central defenders, Shane Duffy, John Egan and captain Seamus Coleman.

“It was probably the best technical performance I’d seen ever from Shane Duffy,” he said.

“Portugal have an aerial threat that other nations like Spain don’t have. John Egan is someone I believe should be playing in the Champions League.”

Santos credited Ireland for their gritty performance, while unhappy with aspects of his team’s showing.

“In terms of the table, winning 5-0 or drawing tonight here was the same thing,” said the Portuguese chief.

“Of course, I'd rather win 5-0 but the result is positive because Serbia have to win at our stadium in Lisbon.

“We didn't want to draw, that's not what we came here for, but we faced a very aggressive and very physical opponent in Ireland.”