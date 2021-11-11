How Ireland rated: Our own CR7 the star man once more

How Ireland Rated

Gavin Bazunu 7: A clean sheet against the eighth best team in the world is not to be sniffed at. Didn’t have a lot to do in the opening period bar a strong hand to save from Ronaldo on 13. Yet, rode his luck with a header and shot from Ronaldo that both dropped narrowly wide in the second half. Then thwarted the Man United striker in injury time.

Seamus Coleman 7: The captain returned to fill the void left by the injured Andrew Omobamidele on the right of the three. His performance in the end justified the recall. Fantastic block to thwart Ronaldo on 18 minutes. Booked on 54 when caught on the wrong side of Andre Silva.

John Egan 7: Yet another rock-solid display showed why the Cork native is now first choice in the Irish rearguard. Restricted the Portuguese front-line in a solid defensive display. Came out best against Ronaldo and Andre Silva to help secure the clean sheet.

Shane Duffy 8: A 50th international cap for the big Derry man. His aerial battle with Ronaldo was a subplot to the game. The Brighton centre half was a threat to their opponents off set-pieces and corners. The crowd loved him coming out with the ball especially in the last 30 minutes.

Matt Doherty 7: With very little game time at Spurs, the right-wing back had a let-off with a first half challenge on Ronaldo which could have led to a penalty. But led counter-attacks in a lively first half. Covered Coleman in tandem while getting in a few dangerous crosses after the interval

Jeff Hendrick 6: With just 59 minutes of action for Newcastle this season, the midfielder was in defensive mode in the first half rather than getting forward to help the front line. Improved in the second half, with a more forward role in terms of passing. Taken off with 11 minutes to go.

Josh Cullen 6: Tasked with shielding the back three – which he did well in the opening 45 minutes. In the sitting role to link the passing for back to front, the Anderlecht playmaker stifled the threat of Bruno Fernandes; Andre Silva and Goncalo Guedes. Couldn’t find a way past Rui Patricio with a 53rd minute placed effort.

Jamie McGrath 6: Having impressed of late in the green jersey when earning five caps, the St. Mirren winger never really got to the pace of the game. With no real attacking threat on the left of the front three, he did track well several times to cover in midfield. Substituted and replaced by Adam Idah on 61.

Enda Stevens 6: The Sheffield United defender got the nod as left-wing back ahead of James McClean. Was disciplined in defence to nullify the away attack. Somehow popped up in the box in 76. But couldn’t get his effort on target. Replaced by McClean with 12 minutes remaining.

Callum Robinson 8: Man of the Match for the third game in a row. Having bagged five goals in his last two games against Azerbaijan and Qatar, confidence was high for the West Brom man. In a busy first half, brought a save out of Rui Patricio then fired wide before setting up a chance for Ogbene. His tireless running had the Portugal defence on the back foot.

Chiedozie Ogbene 7: A first competitive start for the Rotherham striker who was selected ahead of Adam Idah in attack. Booked on 29 after a tussle with Danilo. Was unable to redirect a 44th-minute header on target. But his pace and willingness to run caused Danilo all sorts of problems.

SUBS: Adam Idah 5 (for McGrath 61). Brought on to lead the forward line for the last half hour. But the Norwich marksman didn’t have the desired effect.

James McClean (for Stevens 78). An 87th cap for the Derry winger. Conor Hourihane (for Hendrick 79). Didn’t have enough time to make an impact. Will Keane (for Ogbene 90 + 1). A debut for the Wigan striker. (All three not on long enough to mark).