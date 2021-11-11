Ireland pegged back late by Sweden

A goal deep into added time denied the Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18s victory
Ireland pegged back late by Sweden

Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18s were held to a draw by Sweden in an International Friendly game in Spain: Picture: FAI

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 18:53

A goal deep into added time denied the Republic of Ireland Men's Under-18s victory in the first of their friendly double-header with Sweden in Marbella as they had to settle for a 2-2 on Thursday afternoon.

The Boys in Green trailed at the break to a Victor Safsten header but battled back in the second period thanks to goals from Billy Brooks and Ben Quinn before Sweden snatched a late equaliser from Richie Omorowa to take a share of the spoils.

Following on from their two friendlies against Hungary back in August, which ended with his side winning the first game 2-0 before drawing the second fixture 2-2, Head Coach Colin O’Brien took the Ireland MU18s to southern Spain for two games against the Swedes as he further assessed his options.

After an even start, Ireland went close to taking the lead after 27 minutes but following great play down the right-hand side, Oldham Athletic’s Harry Vaughan could only poke the ball wide from a few yards out.

Sweden broke the deadlock moments later when Saften headed home from a corner and they almost made it 2-0 before half-time but they were denied by the crossbar.

Ireland regrouped during the interval and they deservedly levelled the scores in the 65th minute when Lincoln City’s Billy Brooks created space in the box before applying the finish from close-range.

Ireland had penalty appeals waved away in the 72nd minute but they would complete the turnaround moments later when substitute Quinn swept a cross from the wing past the keeper.

The referee waved away more Irish shouts for a spot-kick in the closing stages before Quinn missed a glorious chance to seal the win and claim his second of the afternoon when he was denied by the Sweden shot-stopper as he raced through on goal.

And with 91 minutes on the clock, Sweden snatched an unlikely draw when Omorowa toe-poked the loose ball past a helpless Conor Walsh from inside the six-yard box.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday for their second and final friendly in Marbella with kick-off set for 14:30.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Walsh; Seary, Murphy, Curtis; Fogarty; Vata (Ferizaj 67) Vaughan, Coleman; Barrett (Quinn 67), Pearce (Lonergan 85), Billy Brooks (Edwin Agbaje 67).

SWEDEN: Hamawand, Larsson, Eriksson, Henareh, Safsten, Garcia Tsotidis, Omorowa, Danho, Eklund, Farnerud, Nordstrom.

More in this section

referee writing on the card Ref abuse: 'I sat down at the side of the pitch after the game and just cried and cried for 45 minutes'
Leeds United v Leicester City - Premier League - Elland Road Premier League clubs unanimously oppose proposals for biennial World Cups
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England captain Harry Kane: I dealt well with summer speculation over future
Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session

Team news: Ogbene gets first competitive start in place of Idah

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up