Steven Gerrard appointed Villa boss

Steven Gerrard appointed Villa boss
Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 10:05
John Smyth

Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.

The former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, 41, will be in charge for the home game against Brighton on 20 November.

More follows later

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session Jeff Hendrick says Ireland resurgence may not have happened but for being dropped
Dundalk v Drogheda United - Malone Cup Dundalk takeover confirmed as local consortium buy out PEAK6 investment firm
Steven Gerrard File Photo Steven Gerrard looking increasingly likely to be named manager of Aston Villa
Steven Gerrard File photo

Steven Gerrard leaves Rangers to take Aston Villa job

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up