Steven Gerrard appointed Villa boss

Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.
The former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, 41, will be in charge for the home game against Brighton on 20 November.
Aston Villa have announced Steven Gerrard as their new head coach.
The former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard, 41, will be in charge for the home game against Brighton on 20 November.
More follows later
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Thursday, November 11, 2021 - 6:00 AM
Thursday, November 11, 2021 - 10:00 AM
Thursday, November 11, 2021 - 10:00 AM
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox