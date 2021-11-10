Can Stephen Kenny cash in on Bernardo Silva's absence against Portugal?

Towards the end of a torrid World Cup qualifying campaign, could there be a Silva lining for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland?

Portugal at home in the penultimate qualifier had been circled when the draw was last December as the qualifier Ireland might need a result in to snaffle runners-up and a play-off shot at reaching next year’s showpiece in Qatar.

Now, they require a win against the eight-best team in the world to save third spot.

And that’s only if Luxembourg fail to overcome bottom seeds Azerbaijan in the qualifier being contested beforehand in Baku.

Kenny has pressure on his shoulders for openly sacrificing the campaign midstream in favour of a longer-term project beyond his contract but his players don’t possess any such burden.

That freedom, in front of a first full 51,000-capacity crowd since Denmark came to the Aviva for the final European qualifier two years ago, should entertain the masses.

So too will the absence of one of Portugal’s brightest stars.

Whatever knock Bernardo Silva shipped for Manchester City while destroying their local rivals on Saturday meant he was left behind while the party jetted to Dublin on Wednesday night.

His withdrawal denies Fernando Santos one of his key men, the conduit between midfield and attack who was a constant menace for Ireland in the first game in Faro.

He somehow failed to crown the performance with the equaliser, blazing over from six yards in one of their 29 attempts at goal.

Facing Portugal without Bernardo, though, is a timely break for Kenny.

He’ll have another for arguably the more important of the double-header in the context of his continuance in the job on Sunday when Luxembourg take to the field led by one of their rookie goalkeepers.

Regular stopper Anthony Moris, a towering presence within their limited game-plan, has unfortunately contracted Covid-19.

Kenny’s loyalists will contend he was due a turn in fortune from last year’s disrupted first phase of senior international management and it landed with a dollop of luck against Serbia in September.

Only a calamitous own-goal with three minutes remaining prevented Ireland slipping to their fourth defeat in five qualifiers.

If the truism that managers create their own pivots is accurate, then the manager ought to embrace it, rather than embellish the unnecessary.

Damien Delaney branded some of his game assessments as Trumpian on Newstalk during the week.

That the television station the former Ireland defender works for, Virgin Media, last month received a complaint through one of Kenny’s handlers last month demonstrates a degree of paranoia he’d be advised to let go.

Few can rival Brian Kerr’s succinct knowledge and analysis of Irish football.

What the manager succeeded in achieving in the last window against Azerbaijan and Qatar was demonstrating he could mastermind wins over inferior opposition.

He’ll get the opportunity of banishing the ghosts of his nadir in the Grand Duchy on Sunday but extracting a result from Portugal would be opportune to cement the contract extension he craves.

While the group’s top seeds only need draws against Ireland and Serbia in their final pair of games to book the sole ticket from the group to the middle-east, Portugal will still take the initiative.

Ireland got used to that pattern in the previous meetings against the top two of Portugal and Serbia, mustering just six attempts on target in contrast to the 17 they conceded.

Up against one of the best finishers, not just in modern football but over the course of history, particular attention must be paid to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The aerial power of Nathan Collins might be the best choice to replace his injured fellow Celbridge native Andrew Omobamidele in defence.

“He’s a terrific player and his longevity of two decades has been quite incredible,” said Kenny of the striker chasing his 116th international goal.

“We’re not really focusing on one player because it would be naïve to do that. Portugal have the players to punish you from any area. They’ve got Bruno Fernandes in there and other players to come back in like Renato Sanchez and Joao Felix.”

The indications are that, with one eye on Sunday’s showdown, the latter pair will be involved.

Combined, the duo generated €150m in transfer deals for Benfica without yet delivering on their promise.

That’s why Portugal’s side in the last game against Ireland had an average age of 27 — Santos considered a pragmatist rather than revolutionary, with some resentment, in his homeland.

Kenny, conversely, has deliberately embarked on an exercise to invigorate the Ireland team with budding gems at variable points of their development.

Callum Robinson showed those wannabes the importance of coolness with last month’s five-goal blitz, a trait Kenny is preaching on a night of scant space on the pitch and stands.

“It is important that we bring calm and a level of composure to our play, even when Portugal press us high” he stressed.

“Regardless, we must have the courage to play out. We must not be fearful.”

Despite that approach almost costing Ireland in Faro, when Gavin Bazunu had to compensate for his sloppiness by saving Ronaldo’s penalty, there’s no deviation from Kenny’s first principles.

He’s doing it his way or no way and this test, finally played to a cacophony of noise, will act as the latest gauge of that bravery’s dividend.