Andrew Omobamidele and Jayson Molumby set to miss Ireland's clash with Portugal

Omobamidele would have been tipped to start in a three-man Ireland central-defensive unit alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan but won’t be risked
Andrew Omobamidele and Jayson Molumby set to miss Ireland's clash with Portugal

Andrew Omobamidele. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 18:09
John Fallon

Andrew Omobamidele is out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal on Thursday night.

The teenage centre-back sustained a knock while playing the 90 minutes for Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League win at Brentford and hasn’t trained all week. He was absent from this evening’s pre-match session at the Aviva Stadium.

Omobamidele would have been tipped to start in a three-man Ireland central-defensive unit alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan but won’t be risked.

Ireland may need to beat Luxembourg in Sunday’s final qualifier to rescue third place in the group.

Stephen Kenny said: “Andrew Omobamidele has a fitness check as he got a kick on his Achilles in the Norwich game at the weekend. It’s a bit sore so we’ll have to see how he is.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I can’t say I’m optimistic.”

Jayson Molumby is definitely ruled out with a hamstring strain.

More in this section

Newcastle United Press Conference - St. James' Park Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to entertain but says 'no magic wand' can guarantee survival
Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-LYON-PSG PSG player arrested after violent attack on her teammate
#Republic of Ireland MNT#Fifa World Cup
Republic of Ireland v Israel - UEFA Under-17 European Championship Qualifier

Sinclair Armstrong brace fires Ireland U19s past Montenegro

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up