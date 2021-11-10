Andrew Omobamidele and Jayson Molumby set to miss Ireland's clash with Portugal

Andrew Omobamidele is out of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal on Thursday night.

The teenage centre-back sustained a knock while playing the 90 minutes for Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League win at Brentford and hasn’t trained all week. He was absent from this evening’s pre-match session at the Aviva Stadium.

Omobamidele would have been tipped to start in a three-man Ireland central-defensive unit alongside Shane Duffy and John Egan but won’t be risked.

Ireland may need to beat Luxembourg in Sunday’s final qualifier to rescue third place in the group.

Stephen Kenny said: “Andrew Omobamidele has a fitness check as he got a kick on his Achilles in the Norwich game at the weekend. It’s a bit sore so we’ll have to see how he is.

“We’ll have to wait and see. I can’t say I’m optimistic.”

Jayson Molumby is definitely ruled out with a hamstring strain.