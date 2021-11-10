Sinclair Armstrong brace fires Ireland U19s past Montenegro

Montenegro scored two goals in injury time but Ireland had done enough
Sinclair Armstrong brace fires Ireland U19s past Montenegro

Sinclair Armstrong of Republic of Ireland celebrates scoring. File photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 17:42

Uefa Under-19 Championship Qualifier: Ireland 3 Montenegro 2

The Republic of Ireland survived a late scare to begin their Group 6 campaign of the UEFA Under-19 Championship Qualifiers with a win as they overcame Montenegro 3-2 in Druzhba, Dobrich, Bulgaria, on Tuesday afternoon.

A superb brace from Sinclair Armstrong and a neat finish from Johnny Kenny all in the second half saw Ireland lead 3-0 heading into the closing stages with Montenegro scoring two goals in injury time.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this was the first competitive action for Tom Mohan’s side’s in almost two years, although they did face Sweden in two friendlies games in Marbella, Spain, last month where they were held to 2-2 and 1-1 draws.

Ireland started brightly but despite forcing a number of corners early on, it was their goalkeeper Dan Rose that was forced into making the first save to deny Dinovic Ognjen.

Armstrong impressed throughout and he had the Boys in Green’s two best sights at goal in the first half but he failed to hit the target with either of his efforts.

But it would prove to be a case of third time lucky as the forward, who is currently with Torquay United on loan from Queens Park Rangers, gave the Irish the lead with 52 minutes on the clock with a composed left-foot finish at the end of a surging run.

They would double their lead just four minutes later when Sligo Rovers' Kenny fired home after Bosun Lawal knocked a well-worked free-kick across the goal and into his path before Armstrong grabbed his second and his side’s third after 77 minutes.

But Montenegro, to their credit, battled until the final whistle and a Sam Curis own goal followed swiftly by Jovan Dasic finding the net - both in injury time - just wasn't enough to snatch them a point.

Ireland’s next game sees them take on Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday before they finish up their qualification group against hosts Bulgaria next Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland: Dan Rose, James Abankwah (David Okagbue 90), Tayo Adaramola, Bosun Lawal, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Sam Curtis 86), Ed McJannet, Johnny Kenny, Jack Henry-Francis (Kian Corbally 86), Sinclair Armstrong (Kevin Zefi 86), Evan Caffrey (Aidomo Emakhu 72), Andrew Moran.

Montenegro: Ivezi Nikola, Adzic Bojan, Dinovic Ognjen, Bozovic Nemanja, Vukotic Nikola, Dukanovic Viktor (Aleksi Cetkovic 90), Bajovic Andrej, Krivokapic Matija (Eldin Rastoder 61), Bakic Ognjen (Damjan Mugosa 82), Mijovic Lazar, Vukovic Dusan (Jovan Dasic 90).

Referee: Kai Erik Steen (Norway).

More in this section

Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-LYON-PSG PSG player arrested after violent attack on her teammate
Uber International Cup 2019 After 233 caps, Brazil record-breaker Formiga to finally retire  
#Republic of Ireland MNT
Newcastle United Press Conference - St. James' Park

Eddie Howe wants Newcastle to entertain but says 'no magic wand' can guarantee survival

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up