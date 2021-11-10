PSG player arrested after violent attack on her teammate

France international Hamraoui was assaulted by two men last Thursday
PSG player arrested after violent attack on her teammate

Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Aminata Diallo (L) vies with Lyon's French defender Wendie Renard during the a Women's Champions League  match 

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 13:28

Paris St-Germain women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service following an attack on one of the club’s players last week, the French side said in a statement on Wednesday.

L’Equipe reported that Diallo’s teammate Kheira Hamraoui had been dragged out of her car and assaulted by two masked men on 4 November.

“Paris St Germain can confirm that Aminata Diallo was taken into custody this morning by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the club’s players,” PSG said on their website. “Paris St Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” the club said, adding that the alleged assault had taken place a week ago.

“Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team. Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles Police to clarify the facts. The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take.” 

Diallo, capped seven times by France, joined PSG from fellow French club Guingamp in 2016.

Reuters

More in this section

Bernardo Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier Bernardo Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier
Republic of Ireland v Poland - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City's Cathal Heffernan promoted to Ireland U18s for Spain training camp
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League 'They are shouting at 14-year-old referees at under-10 games'
Uber International Cup 2019

After 233 caps, Brazil record-breaker Formiga to finally retire  

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up