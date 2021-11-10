Schoolboys league to meet refs over abuse as players unite in support of officials

The North Dublin Schoolboys/girls league will meet with referees’ representatives on Thursday in a bid to resume fixtures next week.

The NDSL postponed all of this weekend's games – plus those in their sister league, the Metropolitan Girls’ League – after referees withdrew their services.

This action was taken following the latest weekend of abusive conduct from the sidelines towards match officials, bringing matters to a head.

The NDSL have also cancelled three senior finals in the Eastern Women’s League scheduled for this weekend as well as a Kennedy Cup fixture against Limerick Desmond and a Girls Gaynor Cup meeting with Waterford.

As a mark of solidarity with the officials, and to highlight their plight, no matches, including friendlies, will be permitted this weekend.

“We cannot have double standards by allowing representative matches take place and not club fixtures,” said Tony Gains, secretary of the NDSL and MGL.

Thursday’s summit will be attended by Sean Slattery, secretary of the Irish Referees’ society and a representative of the non-affiliated group of whistlers.

Read More Munster referees chairman John Sexton aiming to address shortages

It is expected that firm sanctions such as €500 fines and initial three-month bans will feature in a raft of punishments to those found guilty of abusing or harassing referees.

The officials will only return to pitches if they are reassured that appropriate action will be imposed against culprits.

This weekend's blackout in the capital affects 960 teams competing in 480 matches, encompassing 13,000 players.

Meanwhile, the PFA Ireland today signalled its support for match officials with a new video featuring members and some of the biggest names in Irish male and female football.

The video features footballers such as Jack Byrne, Keith Buckley, Niall Quinn, Aine O'Gorman, Karen Duggan, Pico Lopes and Daniel Mandroiu.

We support referees up and down the country who, without their dedication, there is no game. The abuse which some face is not acceptable anymore.



𝐍𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐟. 𝐍𝐨 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞.



Support the match Official. pic.twitter.com/Y2US88uxAg — PFA Ireland (@PFAIOfficial) November 10, 2021

PFA Ireland Chairperson Brendan Clarke said: “The abuse that officials have taken, and continue to take, is totally unacceptable and has led to some match officials withdrawing their services this weekend. From grassroots, to the professional game, we support them and all they bring to our sport.

"Without them there is no game. Please respect and support the match officials whatever your role is in our game."