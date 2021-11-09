Will Keane: "Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour"

Will Keane: "Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour"

Will Keane

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 11:55
John Fallon

Will Keane insists he was only approached by the FAI about switching allegiance from England in his mid-twenties.

While his twin brother Michael went the opposite direction, representing Ireland at U17 and U17 levels before moving to his homeland and winning senior caps, Will has joined the FAI cause at the age of 28.

Had serious injuries not thwarted his progress, perhaps there would have been no decision to make for the striker.

He was tipped from his early days as one of Manchester United’s top youth prospects and seemingly on his way to partnering peer Harry Kane in their full set-up.

Football doesn’t always go to plan and he dropped down the divisions, eventually ending up in League One with Wigan Athletic.

Mick McCarthy was first to show an interest in recruiting Keane, through his Sligo-born father Aidan, but it was Stephen Kenny who finally drafted him into the squad for last month’s double-header against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The concluding World Cup qualifiers, against Portugal on Thursday and away to Luxembourg on Sunday, may see the newcomer make his Ireland debut.

“My Dad was raised in Sligo and was actually an orphan,” Will explained about his Irish lineage.

“He went to boarding school and was adopted, moving to England when he was 10.

“Unfortunately, my Dad lost touch with his roots, for obvious reasons as he was given away as a child, but to sort of reconnect with that and have the opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour and something I’m really proud of doing.

“For me to do that for my Dad gives me a lot of pleasure. “I was approached by England first and played in the youth age groups there. I was living there and that seemed to be the thing to do at the time. Then further down the line when I got the opportunity to come here it was something I really wanted to do.” 

Keane credits his Wigan teammate James McClean with burning Kenny’s ear about what he could bring to the Ireland set-up.

“Since the start of this season, the manager has been coming to the games and has been watching me,” he said of Kenny.

“I think James had a couple of discussions with the manager as well.

“The manager kept an eye on me and I was delighted to be included in the recent squad but I’m looking forward to more.” 

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session & Press Conference Josh Cullen '100%' behind Stephen Kenny
Republic of Ireland Training Session & Press Conference Josh Cullen: 'We're fully behind the manager and what he is trying to do'
Dean Smith File Photos Dean Smith says he would have ended Villa’s slide down the Premier League table
Manchester United v Villarreal - UEFA Champions League - Group F - Old Trafford

Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up