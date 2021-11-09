Will Keane: "Opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour"

Will Keane insists he was only approached by the FAI about switching allegiance from England in his mid-twenties.

While his twin brother Michael went the opposite direction, representing Ireland at U17 and U17 levels before moving to his homeland and winning senior caps, Will has joined the FAI cause at the age of 28.

Had serious injuries not thwarted his progress, perhaps there would have been no decision to make for the striker.

He was tipped from his early days as one of Manchester United’s top youth prospects and seemingly on his way to partnering peer Harry Kane in their full set-up.

Football doesn’t always go to plan and he dropped down the divisions, eventually ending up in League One with Wigan Athletic.

Mick McCarthy was first to show an interest in recruiting Keane, through his Sligo-born father Aidan, but it was Stephen Kenny who finally drafted him into the squad for last month’s double-header against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The concluding World Cup qualifiers, against Portugal on Thursday and away to Luxembourg on Sunday, may see the newcomer make his Ireland debut.

“My Dad was raised in Sligo and was actually an orphan,” Will explained about his Irish lineage.

“He went to boarding school and was adopted, moving to England when he was 10.

“Unfortunately, my Dad lost touch with his roots, for obvious reasons as he was given away as a child, but to sort of reconnect with that and have the opportunity to represent Ireland is a massive honour and something I’m really proud of doing.

“For me to do that for my Dad gives me a lot of pleasure. “I was approached by England first and played in the youth age groups there. I was living there and that seemed to be the thing to do at the time. Then further down the line when I got the opportunity to come here it was something I really wanted to do.”

Keane credits his Wigan teammate James McClean with burning Kenny’s ear about what he could bring to the Ireland set-up.

“Since the start of this season, the manager has been coming to the games and has been watching me,” he said of Kenny.

“I think James had a couple of discussions with the manager as well.

“The manager kept an eye on me and I was delighted to be included in the recent squad but I’m looking forward to more.”