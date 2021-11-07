Protests delay Celtic's fifth win in a row

Jota and Kyogio Furuhashi both scored twice as Celtic beat Dundee 4-2 at Dens Park, after away fans disrupted the start of the match with a protest.
The pair both scored early in each half as Celtic made it five wins in a row on the road. Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft headed home replies for the hosts in each half but Celtic were largely in control. Jota also set up a goal while Anthony Ralston supplied the other three assists and Nir Bitton also shone in the middle of Celtic’s midfield.
Some Celtic fans disrupted both a Remembrance Sunday silence and then the kick-off. The referee, Alan Muir, appeared to call an early halt to the minute’s silence after some Celtic fans started singing a song about Aidan McAnespie, who was killed at a British Army checkpoint in Co Tyrone in 1988.
The start of the game was then delayed after Celtic supporters threw dozens of tennis balls onto the pitch. The protest relates to reports that the club is considering appointing the Police Scotland assistant chief constable, Bernard Higgins, in a senior security role.
A banner directed at acting chief executive Michael Nicholson read: “Fans or Higgins? Ball’s in your court, Nicholson.”
“My view on all those kind of things is that we live in a society where people are allowed to express themselves,” said Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou.
Rangers had to overcome Ross County at Ibrox in the later game in order to reopen their four-point lead over Celtic at the top, and rallied from conceding first to win 4-2.