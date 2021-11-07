Protests delay Celtic's fifth win in a row

Jota and Kyogio Furuhashi both scored twice as Celtic beat Dundee 4-2 at Dens Park, after away fans disrupted the start of the match with a protest.

The pair both scored early in each half as Celtic made it five wins in a row on the road. Danny Mullen and Lee Ashcroft headed home replies for the hosts in each half but Celtic were largely in control. Jota also set up a goal while Anthony Ralston supplied the other three assists and Nir Bitton also shone in the middle of Celtic’s midfield.