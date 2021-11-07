Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Loyalty can lead to a lowering of standards

Are our standards too high now, or was that genuinely awful? Still shaking with rage, I’m not sure which. Both, probably.

They seemed tired against Brighton, and out on their feet at West Ham. Injuries narrow down Klopp’s choices, bearing down on those still standing (just) and asked to play so often. Origi’s goal and Mané’s miss made it feel closer than it was.

With the European knockouts clinched, there’ll be a chance for rest or experimentation in the remaining games. Given there’s prize money at stake, and our owners squeeze their asset bone dry, even trying out a new formation might be nixed.

Klopp’s an inflexible so-and-so anyway. With fitness wilting and more defenders available than usual, he still won’t alter his outlook.

Maybe we’ll see Konate running down the wing, the Parisian King indeed. Anything but play a more defensive line-up, perish the thought. Clean sheets? Who needs ’em?

Given what we’ve seen from Atletico, I’d personally play the under-10s and give Porto a chance of qualification. Everybody secretly admires a bit of skulduggery, especially old ’uns who bemoan the lack of ‘tacklers’ in the game. Translation; crippling psychotics.

But Dirty Diego’s taken it too far. They’re like Wimbledon in the old days, without the excuse of penury. It’s just downright villainy, and they (finally) got their just deserts.

The red card was typical of how they operate — savage, heartless and provocative. Even the ‘neutrals’ questioned it, whereas the other 99 times they witness such nonsense they’re standing to applaud.

In a way, it worked. Mané had to come off before he got sent off, targeted as he was. They’d done their homework, focussing on the solitary unlit fuse in our team.

Finishing is still wayward, making you wonder if the thrashing at the Theatre of Dreams was a soporific fantasy after all.

Firmino’s screwed. Klopp has been incredibly lucky, in that his fantastic front three have been indestructible since they locked in together. I love Jota (no, honestly), but you still need an alternative now and then.

Wait till January, when Salah and Mané swan off to Africa. Our ambitions may be focussed almost entirely on Europe once they return from Afcon (silly name).

So, to London then, and a rejuvenated Moyes. Twelve years at Everton means he’s never just another opponent, and they’ve really sorted themselves out of late.

Some of their fans’ abusing a solitary Jewish passenger on a plane wasn’t exactly the biggest surprise I’ve ever had. It’s a good ground for us usually, quite different from our Upton Park misery. I never did get used to calling it The Boleyn, like Peking and Beijing. Old dogs, new tricks etc.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has played well there before, and found some form against Atletico. If Klopp can rejuvenate that career, he’ll officially be the messiah, but there was little or no sign of it on Sunday.

We’re suddenly leaky again, and it gets worse if the goalkeeper suddenly can’t bail you out. In fact, he was at fault for at least two of the goals.

There was a bad challenge on Henderson, not even a free kick. I wonder if those who called the Atletico red “harsh” have anything to say about it? Probably not.

You also wonder what Tsimikas must do to get more game time. Loyalty’s one thing, but just like with Firmino, it can lead to complacency and a lowering of standards.

Klopp must have sighed when he looked at his tumbleweed bench, but it was all going awry well before he called upon it, and Origi did get him a goal, in fairness.

Subs need time to have any effect, but the manager’s changes are always reluctant at best.

You shouldn’t be overly critical of a team that has lost for the first time in seven months.

That could be the reason why this hurt so much, or maybe because it feels like worse is to come.