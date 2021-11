Bohemians 2 Drogheda United 1

Bohs earned a massive three points in a thrilling come from behind win at a chilly Dalymount Park.

Man-of-the-match Ross Tierney struck twice in the second half to rescue the points after they fell behind to a first-half Ciaran Kelly own goal.

But Bohs bounced back from that setback with a fine second-half performance.

The equaliser came moments after the restart with Ali Coote setting up the U21 international Tierney for a powerful low strike into the corner

He doubled his tally in the final quarter with a beautiful right-footed effort from 20 yards out that gave David Odumoso absolutely no chance.

BOHEMIAN FC: S McGuinness, A Lyons (R Feely, 57’) C Kelly, R Cornwall, T Wilson, C Levingston, D Devoy ((K Buckley, 88’), A Coote (K Ward, 73’), L Burt, R Tierney, P Omochere.

DROGHEDA UTD: D Odumoso, J Brown, C Kane, D O’Reilly, D Corcoran (C Lyons,74’), J Hyland (D Markey, 80), K Phillips, J Adeyemo (M Doyle, 63’), L Heeney (J Clarke, 80), J Redmond, D Massey (R Murphy, 80’)

Referee: D MacGraith.