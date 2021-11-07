West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run - and rise above them into third

West Ham 3 Liverpool 2

Liverpool failed to set a new club record after West Ham ended their 25-game unbeaten streak in all competitions by shading a thriller at the London Stadium.

Goalkeeper Alisson had a shocker by conceding an early own goal before Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma beat him in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's first goal of the season put Liverpool level at the break and sub Divock Origi made it 3-2 late on but the win allowed the buoyant Hammers to claim third spot in the Premier League from Jurgen Klopp's former champs.

Liverpool found themselves behind after just three minutes, although VAR took an age to confirm it.

Pablo Fornals' corner went in via the slightest of touches off the gloves of Alisson, who had been challenged on his line by Angelo Ogbonna.

The West Ham man also went up with arms raised - had it been his touch? VAR Stuart Attwell eventually put the Brazil keeper down for an own goal.

Aaron Cresswell the went in hard on Jordan Henderson and survived a VAR check for a red card.

Ogbonna fell heavily in his own box and was in the wars again within minutes when Diogo Jota jumped into his face. Was that worthy of a red card? Not according to the officials.

That was the end of the Italian however, with Craig Dawson replacing him in the 21st minute.

Jota headed Henderson's delivery on to the roof of the net before Alexander-Arnold fired an acrobatic effort over from just inside the box. Said Benrahma had caught the right-back in the process; Liverpool cried penalty but again there was no intervention.

Liverpool drew level in the 41st minute after Declan Rice fouled Salah in the D. Alexander-Arnold tapped the free-kick to Salah, who steadied it for the England man to curl over the wall and in.

The second half began with Dawson heading a corner on to the bar and Lukasz Fabianski denying Sadio Mane with a point-blank save within seconds at the other end.

Salah fired a decent chance over before Fornals put West Ham back ahead in the 66th minute. Jarrod Bowen ran at the Reds defence before slipping the Spaniard through for a shot that Alisson got a touch to but could not stop.

Zouma made it 3-1 in the 74th minute with a run to the back post from a corner that Liverpool failed to notice and the ex-Chelsea man powered home a header.

Origi set up a supercharged final seven minutes by firing home a Liverpool second on the turn. Mane headed across goal and inches wide from a free-kick but the Hammers held on for a memorable victory.

WEST HAM: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna (Dawson 22), Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen (Coufal 84), Fornals, Benrahma (Masuaku 86), Antonio.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho (Minamino 80), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Thiago 69), Salah, Jota (Origi 76), Mane.

Ref: Craig Pawson.