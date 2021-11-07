More dropped points as Leeds loiter close to bottom three

Leeds Utd 1 Leicester City 1

Marcelo Bielsa’s second season in top flight football continues to provide headaches for the Leeds manager as his team failed to capitalise on a spectacular opening goal from Raphinha.

Leeds held their advantage for just 73 seconds against Brendan Rodgers’ visitors and, having duly dropped another two home points, remain hovering a little too close for comfort to the early-season relegation places.

An entertaining game burst into life just before the half-hour with two goals in as many minutes - although Leeds were left particularly frustrated by their inability to hold onto their advantage.

It came from a free-kick from their impressive Brazilian Raphinha, who won the set-piece himself after a foul by Boubakary Soumare.

Raphinha curled in a magnificent left-foot free-kick through a crowded penalty area which the unsighted Kasper Schmeichel could only watch curl past him and into the corner of the goal.

The goalscorer duly celebrated - revealing a t-shirt bearing a tribute to the Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendosa who died in a plane crash over the weekend - and earning a booking for his trouble.

And the over-zealous celebrations came back to haunt the hosts as Leicester surged upfield, via a Jonny Evans long ball, and equalised within seconds.

Soumare out jumped Stuart Dallas, heading into the path of Harvey Barnes who checked to make space and deposited a brilliant finish into the top corner.

Schmeichel had already made great stops to keep out a deflected Jack Harrison shot and Kalvin Phillips header and, after the goals, Ricardo Pereira steered a Dallas corner onto his own post.

And soon after the restart, Harrison couldn’t control a Phillips near-post flick from another Leeds corner, steering the ball high over the visitors’ goal.

Leicester thought they had taken the lead on a rare attack upfield after 67 minutes, which ended with Ademola Lookman turning in a Youri Tielemans corner, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside.

And Illan Meslier made a sharp save at the feet of Tielemans after an error by Liam Cooper let the Leicester midfielder in on the home goal.

LEEDS (4–1-4-1): Meslier 5; Dallas 7, Llorente 7, Cooper 6, Struijk 6; Phillips 7; Raphina 9, Forshaw 6 (Cresswell 90), Rodrigo 7, Harrison 5 (Roberts 83); James 6.

Subs (not used): Klaesson, Bate, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich.

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel 8; Pereira 7, Evans 6, Soyuncu 7, Castagne 6; Tielemans 6 (Dewsbury-Hall 77, 6), Ndidi 9, Soumare 7; Lookman 7 (Maddison 79, 6), Vardy 7, Barnes 7 (Amartey 70, 6).

Subs (not used): Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas.

Referee: D England 6/10.