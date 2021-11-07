More dropped points as Leeds loiter close to bottom three

Leeds held their advantage for just 73 seconds against Brendan Rodgers’ visitors
Leicester City's Boubakary Soumare tackles Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips 

Sun, 07 Nov, 2021 - 16:09
Ian Whittell

Leeds Utd 1 Leicester City 1

Marcelo Bielsa’s second season in top flight football continues to provide headaches for the Leeds manager as his team failed to capitalise on a spectacular opening goal from Raphinha.

Leeds held their advantage for just 73 seconds against Brendan Rodgers’ visitors and, having duly dropped another two home points, remain hovering a little too close for comfort to the early-season relegation places.

An entertaining game burst into life just before the half-hour with two goals in as many minutes - although Leeds were left particularly frustrated by their inability to hold onto their advantage.

It came from a free-kick from their impressive Brazilian Raphinha, who won the set-piece himself after a foul by Boubakary Soumare.

Raphinha curled in a magnificent left-foot free-kick through a crowded penalty area which the unsighted Kasper Schmeichel could only watch curl past him and into the corner of the goal.

The goalscorer duly celebrated - revealing a t-shirt bearing a tribute to the Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendosa who died in a plane crash over the weekend - and earning a booking for his trouble.

And the over-zealous celebrations came back to haunt the hosts as Leicester surged upfield, via a Jonny Evans long ball, and equalised within seconds.

Soumare out jumped Stuart Dallas, heading into the path of Harvey Barnes who checked to make space and deposited a brilliant finish into the top corner.

Schmeichel had already made great stops to keep out a deflected Jack Harrison shot and Kalvin Phillips header and, after the goals, Ricardo Pereira steered a Dallas corner onto his own post.

And soon after the restart, Harrison couldn’t control a Phillips near-post flick from another Leeds corner, steering the ball high over the visitors’ goal.

Leicester thought they had taken the lead on a rare attack upfield after 67 minutes, which ended with Ademola Lookman turning in a Youri Tielemans corner, only for VAR to rule the effort out for offside.

And Illan Meslier made a sharp save at the feet of Tielemans after an error by Liam Cooper let the Leicester midfielder in on the home goal.

LEEDS (4–1-4-1): Meslier 5; Dallas 7, Llorente 7, Cooper 6, Struijk 6; Phillips 7; Raphina 9, Forshaw 6 (Cresswell 90), Rodrigo 7, Harrison 5 (Roberts 83); James 6.

Subs (not used): Klaesson, Bate, Hjelde, Drameh, Summerville, McKinstry, Klich.

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel 8; Pereira 7, Evans 6, Soyuncu 7, Castagne 6; Tielemans 6 (Dewsbury-Hall 77, 6), Ndidi 9, Soumare 7; Lookman 7 (Maddison 79, 6), Vardy 7, Barnes 7 (Amartey 70, 6).

Subs (not used): Ward, Iheanacho, Perez, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas.

Referee: D England 6/10.

