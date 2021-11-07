VAR angers Everton as Antonio Conte earns controversial point in first league outing

Everton 0 Tottenham 0

Everton were left angry and frustrated by a controversial referee's decision as they ended a run of three straight defeats and denied Antonio Conte a first Premier League win as Tottenham boss.

The talking-point of a hard-fought goal-less stalemate at Goodison Park came after 65 minutes when referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot after Spurs goal keeper Hugo Lloris brought down Richarlison.

But after reviewing the decision on the pitch side monitor Kavanagh overturned his decision, judging that Lloris had got a slight touch on the ball before Richarlison tumbled over him.

The crowd erupted in anger when the incident was replayed on the big screens and Everton's fury at Kavanagh only increased when he sent off Mason Holgate was for a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojberg late in the game - again after a review on the pitch side monitor.

Both teams pressed for a winner but they had to be content with a point each, although Spurs nearly nicked all three when substitute Giovani Lo Celso hit the post with a long-range shot.

Conte will happy to avoid defeat in his first Premier League game in charge and Tottenham certainly looked more secure at the back in a game when defences dominated.

But at the other end the Londoners drew another blank and for all their attacking talent still have scored only nine goals in 11 League games now and Harry Kane has still managed only one League goal this season.

Rafael Benitez will be relieved to avoid a fourth successive defeat but Everton, like Tottenham, are desperately short of goal threat in the continuing absence of the injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Neither goalkeeper had much to do in a game of total commitment but little quality. Michael Keane was just off target with a first-half header and sub Tom Davies squandered two second half chances for Everton. Lo Celso's shot that beat Jordan Pickford but came back off the post was the closest Tottenham made to making the breakthrough in a game that will not live long in the memory.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 6; Coleman 7, Godfrey 7, Keane 7, Digne 6; Delph 7 (Davies 60, 5), Allan 8 (Holgate 82, 5); Gordon 6, Townsend 6, Gray 6; Richarlison 6.

Subs (not used): Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Tosun, Gbamin, Rondon, Branthwaite.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Loris 6; Romero 6, Dier 6, Davies 6; Royal 6, Skipp 6, Hojbjerg 6 (Doherty 71, 5); Reguilon 6; Moura 6 (Lo Celso 71, 5), Kane 6, Son 5 (Ndombele 84, 5).

Subs (not used): Gollini, Sanchez, Winks,Alli, Bergwijn, Tanganga.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.