Unconvincing Arsenal labour to victory over Watford

Arsenal 1 Watford 0

Emile Smith Rowe provided a rare moment of quality at the Emirates as Arsenal laboured to a narrow victory over Watford.

The midfielder struck 12 minutes into the second half of a contest whose result was rarely in doubt but which failed to convince anyone that Arsenal’s recent revival can be transformed into a true challenge for Champions League football any time soon.

It might have been different had a VAR review not ruled out Bukayo Saka’s seventh-minute effort for offside when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang touched the ball into his path.

In terms of goalmouth action, that was just about it in an opening half-hour which had more yellow cards than attempts on goal.

That was until Maitland-Niles screwed a shot from distance up in the air in the 34th minute and Watford left-back Danny Rose caught Alexandre Lacazette around the neck with his arm as it dropped to concede a penalty.

Aubameyang chose to drive the spot-kick down the middle, but Foster astutely didn’t fully commit to his dive which allowed him to reach up and block the penalty with a combination of left hand and left knee.

Watford were commendably stubborn in defence, but offered little in attack until Albert Sambi Lokonga dallied in possession and allowed Juraj Kucka to squirt a deflected shot just wide late in the first half.

The visitors were indebted to Foster again two minutes before the interval when he blocked Gabriel Magalhaes' downward header with his right leg.

Foster could do nothing when the deadlock was finally broken after 57 minutes. Ben White intercepted a loose pass from Juraj Kucka and slalomed his way through two challenges before a third squeezed the ball out to Emile Smith Rowe, who whipped his low shot past the keeper.

The home side would have made the game safe 16 minutes from time, but an offside Aubameyang stretched to force a shot from Martin Odegaard over the line when it was going in anyway.

They were almost made to rue that miss with five minutes left when White left a ball for Aaron Ramsdale only for the keeper’s air shot to present Josh King with the chance to turn the ball home from an oblique angle. The Watford striker could only find the side netting.

Watford’s fate was sealed two minutes from when Kucka was sent off for taking a wild swipe at Nuno Tavares to earn a second yellow card.

ARSENAL (4-1-4-1): Ramsdale 6; Tomiyasu 6, White 8, Magalhaes 7, Tavares 6; Lokonga 6; Saka 6 (Martinelli 90+4, 6), Lacazette 7 (Odegaard 69, 7), Maitland-Niles 7, Smith Rowe 8 (Elneni 87, 6); Aubameyang 6.

Subs (not used): Leno, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Nketiah.

WATFORD (4-4-2): Foster 9; Femenia 6, Cathcart 7 (Fletcher 90+4, 6), Nkoulou 8, Rose 6; Sarr 5, Kucka 6, Sissoko 7, Tufan 6 (Pedro 62, 6), Dennis 5 (Hernandez 75, 6); King 6.

Subs (not used): Bachmann, Ngakia, Ekong, Masina, Sierralta, Cleverley.

Referee: Kevin Friend 6.