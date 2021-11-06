Cork City breaks record for attendance at a Women's National League game in win over Treaty

Volunteer and former City women’s chairman Chris O’Mahony was keen to praise the efforts of everyone involved
Crowd pic at the SSE Airtricity League Women's National League game, Cork City FC vs Treaty United at Turner's Cross, Cork. New attendance record set at the game.

Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 16:17
Andrew Horgan

Cork City Football Club have set a new record for attendance at a Women’s National League game as 1,007 supporters watched their Munster Derby clash with Treaty United at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

The Drive for 2k - the idea which came from City fan podcast The Other 3 Amigos - was hoping to get a crowd of 2,000 fans to attend the Rebel Army’s final game of the 2021 season.

And although only just over half of that made it to the Cross, it was still enough to break the league’s record for a crowd with all the proceedings from the day being donated to Breast Cancer Ireland.

The previous record was believed to have been just under 750 - although the exact figure hadn’t been officially documented, nor had its location - and speaking to the Irish Examiner at the match, volunteer and former City women’s chairman Chris O’Mahony was keen to praise the efforts of everyone involved.

Captain Becky Cassin opens the scoring for Cork City from the penalty spot. Picture: Larry Cummins
“First of all we just want to say thanks to everyone that turned up,” beamed O’Mahony.

“It is fantastic to see the number of people that are here so fair dues to the club for pushing it and the podcast 'The Other 3 Amigos' for coming up with the idea.

“The fact that it is a local derby I assume there are plenty of people here from Treaty as well but hopefully we can get a lot of these supporters to come back in the future.”

As for the action on the pitch, a Becky Cassin penalty, a stunning Sarah McKevitt free-kick, and cool Laura Shine finish was enough to earn Cork City the three points which ensures they end a difficult season in eighth while their rivals, who had levelled with a Jenna Slattery diving header, will finish bottom.

