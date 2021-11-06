'I give up on these players': Roy Keane blasts Man United defending in derby

"I can’t understand the defending. I’m driving down here thinking ‘Man United are at home, they’ve got a chance’. But they’ve been like this all season"
Sat, 06 Nov, 2021 - 14:00

Roy Keane responded to Man United’s pitiful first-half performance in the derby by saying he gives up on this squad.

An Eric Baily own goal gave City the lead before Bernardo Silva doubled the visitors lead on the stroke of half time.

Former United skipper Keane said on Sky Sports: “This defending (for the second goal), (Luke) Shaw and (David) De Gea, not enough pressure. It’s OK sitting back, but you’ve got to realise it’s half-time and put pressure on. You’re on the ropes, stay in the game.. but what chance have you got?

“I’ve been crossing these fellas for years. I give up. I give up on these players. Right on half-time, these are international football players.

“I can’t understand the defending. I’m driving down here thinking ‘Man United are at home, they’ve got a chance’. But they’ve been like this all season giving up chances. Unless United do something drastic it’ll be another four or five.”

