St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Sligo Rovers 3

Well-taken goals from Ryan De Vries and Johnny Kenny punished defensive errors as Sligo Rovers secured their place in Europe next summer.

After a deflating mid-season looked like derailing them, three successive wins saw Liam Buckley’s side over the line on a frustrating night for FAI Cup finalists St Pat’s who were looking to cement second place.

Saints’ team manager Alan Mathews took full charge in the absence of head coach Stephen O’Donnell who, feeling unwell, stayed at home as a precaution.

The Saints conceded a dreadful opening goal on 11 minutes. Jamie Lennon’s attempted pass to Jak Hickman was way short allowing Ryan De Vries to pounce to curl a delightful shot to the top corner of Jaros net.

St Pat’s reacted well, but couldn’t find a way past Ed McGinty who made saves from Lee Desmond and home skipper Ian Bermingham.

And home hearts sank as poor defending at the other end gifted Sligo a second goal on 42 minutes. Jaros failed to gather Johnny Kenny’s header as it bounced up from Robbie McCourt’s cross. The 18-year-old reacted superbly to flick the loose ball past Jaros to the net for his 10th league goal of the season.

St Pat’s thought they were back in the game two minutes into the second half only for a linesman’s flag to rule out Burns’ header.

Robbie Benson was the closest they came to getting back into the game, his 73rd minute header from Billy King’s cross flashing wide of the post.

Adam McDonnell then added Sligo’s third goal in the first minute of stoppage time when his free kick sailed across to enter the net off the far post.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Hickman (Bone, 66), Desmond, Barrett (McClelland, 82), Bermingham; Lennon (Melvin-Lambert, 66); Burns, Lewis (King, h-t), Benson, Forrester; Coughlan (Smith h-t).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Mahon, Buckley, McCourt; Byrne (Horgan, 79), Bolger (Morahan, 69), McDonnell, De Vries (Figueira, 87); Kenny (Parkes, 79), Wright.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).