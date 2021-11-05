Late Jamie McGonagle penalty earns Derry share of spoils to keep Euro dream alive

Finn Harps 1 Derry City 1

Substitute Jamie McGonagle scored an 87th-minute penalty to snatch a point for Derry City against arch-rivals Finn Harps during a pulsating end to their clash in Ballybofey.

Just four minutes earlier Ethan Boyle had put the Donegal side ahead in a rip-roaring contest with a huge amount at stake for both sides.

This result keeps City’s European hopes alive while Harps move back above Waterford who now drop into the relegation play-off position with two games to play with the latter having an inferior goal difference.

Top scorer Tunde Owolabi showed his attacking qualities for Harps as early as the second minute when he found the side netting and on eight minutes Ethan Boyle let fly with a shot that Nathan Gartside struggled to deal with.

Derry’s only real shot of note before the break came on 40 minutes when Ciaron Harkin’s 30-yard effort whizzed just wide of the target.

While chances remained scarce in the damp conditions after the break, it was still an absorbing contest with no shortage of good old fashion endeavour.

Derry went close on 78 minutes with a decent Joe Thomson drive just over the target and moments later Jamie McGomagle almost scored with a looping effort that dropped just over the bar.

Boyle then connected with a Connolly free for what looked like being the winner, but the visitors had the final say with the late, late penalty - for handball against Ethan Boyle - to grab a share of the spoils.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Webster, Sadiki, Mustoe; Rainey, Coyle (O'Sullivan, 68 mins), Connolly, Seymour; McNamee (Foley, 77 mins), Owolabi (Rudden, 90).

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Toal, McJannett (Boyce 6, 77 mins), Coll; Malone (Fitzgerald, 84 mins), Thomson, Harkin, Lafferty; Hery (McGonagle, 71 mins); Akintunde, Junior.

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).