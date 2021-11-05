Cork City women hoping for record attendance when Treaty come to Turner's Cross

Cork City women will round off a first full season at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon against Treaty in front of what they hope will be a record attendance for a Women’s National League fixture.

The Drive for 2k campaign — an effort to attract 2,000 spectators to the match — was the brainchild of City supporters podcast The Other 3 Amigos. It has gathered strength in the buildup to the game and, records aside, is set to raise substantial funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, who will be donated all profits from the match.