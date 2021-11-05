Cork City women hoping for record attendance when Treaty come to Turner's Cross

Cork City women will round off a first full season at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon against Treaty in front of what they hope will be a record attendance for a Women’s National League fixture.
The Drive for 2k campaign — an effort to attract 2,000 spectators to the match — was the brainchild of City supporters podcast The Other 3 Amigos. It has gathered strength in the buildup to the game and, records aside, is set to raise substantial funds for Breast Cancer Ireland, who will be donated all profits from the match.
“It’s a fantastic initiative to help get more well-deserved attention on our women’s team and the national league as a whole,” City chairman Declan Carey told The Echo.
“It would be a brilliant way to round off 2021 and springboard the women’s team into what we hope will be a successful 2022 campaign.
“We’re delighted to donate all profits from the game to Breast Cancer Ireland. It’s an extremely worthy cause, and all the more reason to get out and support this game.
“Plenty of charities were impacted by the pandemic and the ability to hold substantial fundraisers so we hope this helps in any way to contribute.”
Cork City men’s boss Colin Healy has thrown his weight behind a campaign and hopes the attendance record is shattered this afternoon.
“I’m saying to the players and the coaches get in, bring your friends in, so it will be fantastic if that could happen. It would be great for the women’s side of the club. So let’s see, hopefully it happens. It’ll be great if it does.”