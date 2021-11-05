Stephen Kenny wary the Ronaldo threat can come from many different angles

Stephen Kenny expects Cristiano Ronaldo to try plot Ireland’s downfall from the wing in next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Portugal.

The Portuguese skipper has been deployed in his more customary central area since rejoining Manchester United in September, with his firepower propelling their Champions League campaign.

He began the last meeting with Ireland on September 1 in the middle too but was switched wide as the group’s top seeds chased a one-goal deficit.

André Silva, who Fernando Santos introduced at the break that night in Faro, has retained the sole striker’s berth in the four games since. Portugal have racked up 14 goals in those quartet of wins, albeit six came against friendly opposition Qatar.

Speaking yesterday when announcing his squad for the concluding double-header that includes a trip to Luxembourg on November 14, the Ireland manager gave his thoughts on Ronaldo’s threat.

While Ireland’s qualification hopes evaporated back in September, Portugal trail leaders Serbia by a point in the hunt for the one automatic ticket to Qatar next year. Santos’s side complete their campaign against the Serbs in Lisbon.

Kenny saw first-hand Ronaldo’s repertoire when his late double rescued a 2-1 win for the Portuguese last time out.

The leading international scorer in history swelled his tally to 115 goals from 182 caps during the two subsequent outings and will be gunning for glory in front of a 51,000-capacity crowd in Dublin.

“Ronaldo at 36 is different threat to when he was 26 but still has the capacity to score goals,” said Kenny “We can’t be certain where he’ll play against us because he was Portugal’s centre-forward in the European Championships in the summer. But for the second half against us, he played narrow on the left with Andre Silva going upfront.

“Since Silva came into the team, Portugal have scored a lot of goals. So Ronaldo may not play as a centre-forward against us.

“He could operate narrow on the left where he can be difficult to pick up. He’s got a fast skillset in that most wingers never have the capacity to head the ball from crosses the way he did to score two goals against us.

“He evolved from being a winger at Sporting Lisbon, to Manchester United as a right winger. Then on the left to being a prolific centre-forward. Even during some of his time at Real Madrid, he played off the left.”

Ireland’s manager is satisfied that his own side have belatedly found their shooting boots.

They scored just once in Kenny’s opening eight games at the helm but the seven unanswered ones against Azerbaijan and Qatar — five by Callum Robinson — bolsters confidence for these dead rubbers.

The only redemption Ireland can salvage from a dire campaign is third place in the table but that will necessitate a maximum six points if, as expected, Luxembourg see off bottom seeds Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Aaron Connolly won’t be part of the finale, having informed Kenny an Achilles problem makes him unavailable. It caps a disappointing year for the Galwegian, who Kenny feels faces a looming dilemma at Brighton and Hove Albion. He even suggested the routine of the second tier, where he could end up on loan, might suit him better.

“Aaron is at a crossroads where, depending if he gets enough football up to January, has to decide on a loan move to get regular games,” said Kenny about the eight-times capped forward who burst on the scene in 2019 with a brace against Tottenham.

“Aaron is the type of personality where to have the level of focus from the Championship season would be brilliant. There’s the structure of having 46 games, disciplining yourself for matches on Saturday then Tuesday. And, on Wednesday, knowing you’ve got to go again on Saturday.

“It’s a different focus to the Premier League, where there’s one match per week. You’re probably not going to play and then it’s just training over a period of time. It’s very difficult for a young striker to get sustained chances in the Premier League. Even for the strongest of characters, that can erode your spirit.”

Séamus Coleman will be among the 26 players Kenny assembles on Sunday, having missed the last window with a hamstring injury. The 33-year-old captain, however, won’t start two games in quick succession, a lesson clearly learnt from him hobbling off against Azerbaijan in September. “It’s something we have to examine in relation to a few issues,” said Kenny.

There may be little at stake in terms of qualification but Kenny’s continuity in the job is on the line.

He needs to avoid a second disaster against Luxembourg for the board to extend his contract due to expire next July.

“Regardless of any discussion around the contract, we want to have two strong performances,” he said. “It’s not something that I’m fixated on. The one thing that experience teaches you is knowing there’s some things you can’t influence.

“You do things and make decisions based on what you feel is right, backing your convictions. If that’s good enough, fair enough. In my viewpoint, I fully intend to be manager for the Nations League campaign next year.”