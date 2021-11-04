Ronaldo among 10 Premier League stars in Portugal squad for Dublin trip

Fernando Santos has included 10 English Premier League players – including captain Cristiano Ronaldo – in his 26-man squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

The Portuguese are second in Group A, one point behind leaders Serbia, but will qualify for the 2022 showpiece automatically by avoiding defeat in their final two matches against Ireland and the Serbs. They have a better goal difference than the Serbs, whom they host at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz on November 14.