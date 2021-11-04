Ronaldo among 10 Premier League stars in Portugal squad for Dublin trip

Fernando Santos has included 10 English Premier League players – including captain Cristiano Ronaldo – in his 26-man squad for next Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland at Aviva Stadium.
The Portuguese are second in Group A, one point behind leaders Serbia, but will qualify for the 2022 showpiece automatically by avoiding defeat in their final two matches against Ireland and the Serbs. They have a better goal difference than the Serbs, whom they host at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz on November 14.
Ronaldo will arrive at the sold-out 51,000-capacity stadium having scored his 10th international hat-trick in last month’s 5-0 win over Luxembourg. It brought his tally to 115 international goals from 182 caps, having become the world’s all-time leading scorer with a brace in the 2-1 win over Ireland in September. Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, who missed that window to injury, is back in the squad.
Ireland are out of the reckoning to reach Qatar after taking just two points from their opening five matches.
Last month’s 3-0 win in Azerbaijan was Ireland’s first of the campaign and they can salvage third place by beating Portugal, eight in Fifa’s rankings, and Luxembourg in this month’s window.
Ireland travel to the Grand Duchy, who shocked them in March at the Aviva by inflicting a 1-0 defeat, on November 14.
Stephen Kenny will unveil his Ireland squad this afternoon.
Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyon), Diogo Costa (FC Porto) and Rui Patrício (AS Roma).
João Cancelo (Manchester City), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG), José Fonte (Lille OSC), Pepe (FC Porto) and Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Danilo Pereira (PSG), João Palhinha (Sporting CP), Matheus Nunes (Sporting CP), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (SL Benfica) , Renato Sanches (Lille OSC), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC).
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Rafa Silva (SL Benfica), João Félix (Atlético Madrid), André Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Rafael Leão (AC Milan).