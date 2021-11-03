Man City not at their best but too good for Brugge

Man City 4 Club Brugge 1

Raheem Sterling’s first goal since August was the highlight of what turned out to yet another routine Champions League night for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City but this was far from a vintage display from the Premier League champions.

Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus were also on the mark but City were required to recover from a shock equaliser scored by opponents who Guardiola’s team had swept aside with contemptuous ease just two weeks ago.

The bigger picture, though, at least saw Sterling enjoy a positive moment in a City shirt, netting for just the third time for his club in 31 games dating back to February - a run that stands in stark contrast to his excellent form for England.

The game had looked like being one of the many formalities that have become City’s stock-in trade in Champions League home games over the past three years - the last 15 group and knock-out matches on their home soil ending in 14 wins and a draw.

And when Foden stroked City in front with the minimum of effort after 15 minutes, it looked like being a repeat performance for Brugge, who had lost the corresponding game in Belgium 5-1 two weeks ago.

Indeed, it had taken the visitors 10 of those minutes to even successfully complete a pass but, from their first meaningful sortie into City territory, they equalised just two minutes later.

Charles de Ketelaere’s cushioned header set up an initial shot for Hans Vanaken, which drew a flying save from Ederson. But, as De Ketelaere drove a low cross back into City’s six-are area, Bernardo Silva’s outstretched leg steered the ball against John Stones who knew nothing about the own goal that flew in via his face.

It was the most unexpected development imaginable given what had preceded it.

Foden and Ilkay Gundogan had threatened with early volleys and Foden had almost stolen the ball off former Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet before he went one better and shot the Blues ahead.

The goal started with an audacious Joao Cancelo shot which drifted over Mignolet and rebounded back into play off the inside of the Brugge post.

Mahrez threaded the rebound through for Foden whose flicked effort was well kept out by Mignolet but, as Cancelo re-cycled the ball, his low cross picked out Foden who was marginally on-side as he tapped the ball into the open net.

But the deluge that seemed likely to follow never did. In fact, I was the visitors who, unsurprisingly, grew in stature after claiming their unlikely equaliser.

In successive attacks, around the half-hour mark, Scottish defender Jack Hendry glanced a header at Ederson from a free-kick before De Ketelaere forced the Brazilian into another solid stop with a shot from a dangerous position.

Guardiola clearly had an impact with his half-time instruction, City showing more pace and urgency from the restart than they had over the opening 45 minutes.

Grealish quickly threaded a pass for Mahrez whose effort was well blocked by the legs off Mignolet before Foden laid the ball off for Cancelo whose curling shot cleared the Brugge goal by inches.

The pressure remained firmly on the visitors as Stones met a Cancelo cross and, at full stretch, headed straight at Mignolet.

But the game swung in a matter of seconds around the 54 minute mark after Brugge had mounted their first attack of the half, danger man De Ketelaere finding himself through on goal but able only to poke a hurried shot wide.

City immediately broke to the other end with Mahrez’s mis-hit cross being chased and kept in play by Cancelo who whipped the ball back into the area for Mahrez to ghost ahead of the Brugge defence and head in from five yards.

Still, in the current climate, Guardiola would have welcomed the cushion of another goal and Gundogan could have delivered it, just after the hour, but snatched at a bouncing ball which he deposited over the Brugge bar.

Guardiola flung on Gabriel Jesus and Sterling to try and kill off the game - the latter having a shot blocked with virtually his first touch before adding City’s third on 71 minutes.

A telling Foden pass freed Gundogan down the left and his low cross found Sterling unmarked to convert at the far post and the night ended in injury-time when Jesus completed the scoring as he rolled the last kick of the game past the diving Mignolet for City’s fourth.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Walker 7 (Zinchenko 80), Stones 5, Laporte 6, Cancelo 8; Gundogan 7, Rodri 6, Silva 7 (De Bruyne 75, 6); Mahrez 7 (Sterling 68, 6), Foden 7 (Palmer 80), Grealish 5 (Jesus 68, 6).

Substitutes (not used): Dias, Ake, Steffen, Fernandinho, Carson.

CLUB BRUGGE (5-1-2-1-1): Mignolet 8; Mata 7 (van der Brempt 78, 5), Hendry 7, Mechele 6, N’Soki 7, Sobol 6 (Ricca 73, 5); Rits 6 (Mbambu-Muanda 78, 5); Vormer 7, Vanaken 7; Lang 6 (Dost 78, 5); De Ketelaere 7 (Sowah 87).

Substitutes (not used): Wesley, Maouassa, Izquierdo, Lammens.

Referee: A Lahoz (Spain) 8.