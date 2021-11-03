All to play for between Bray and Galway after first leg stalemate

Bray Wanderers 0 Galway United 0

It remains all to play for in this First Division play-off semi-final after the first leg finished scoreless.

After a promising start at the Carlisle Grounds, the contest faded into stalemate as Galway return to Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday evening to host Bray.

Just 12 months ago, the Tribesmen had come to the Wicklow venue and won 1-0 in both the league itself and the play-offs in the space of eight days.

But they could not find a winner the third time round in the first leg as the Seagulls ended a three-game losing streak – despite not having a single shot on target.

Seven minutes into the second half, the visitors’ Joe Gorman saw his header off a corner blocked. But he then blasted the rebound high and over.

When Galway did get in behind the home defence on 65 minutes, Republic of Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher stood up to clear from Wilson Waweru off Stephen Walsh’s through ball down the left channel.

Galway sub Padraic Cunningham went down in the box with seven minutes remaining. But no penalty came as referee Gavin Colfer booked him for simulation.

On a bitter cold evening by the seaside, clear-cut chances were hard to come by as Wanderers dominated possession with Conor Clifford orchestrating matters in midfield.

Both teams went close in the early stages as United’s Mikie Rowe fired over from distance in the second minute while Brandon Kavanagh’s fifth-minute volley fizzed just over from inside the box.

Maher then saved smartly on 32 minutes to gather a header from the unmarked Ruairi Keating’s header off Conor O’Keefe’s centre from the right wing.

BRAY WANDERERS: Maher; Byrne, Barry, Quinn, Jones (Lovic 56); O’Farrell, Clifford; Doyle, Kavanagh, Graydon; Shaw (Craven 72).

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O’Keefe, Nugent, Gorman, Walsh; Boylan (Doherty 76), McCormack; Rowe, Hurley, Keating; Waweru (Cunningham 76).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).