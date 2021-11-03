First Division play-off: UCD take big advantage into second leg

Treaty 0 UCD 3

UCD hold a significant advantage in this First Division play-off semi-final, following a 3-0 victory over Treaty United. Paul Doyle’s fortuitous free-kick was added to by a Colm Whelan brace to all but secure Andy Myler’s side in the next phase.

The sides meet in Dublin on Sunday for the second-leg. Treaty’s fairy-tale season will require a special 90 minutes to be prolonged, while UCD have take a step forward in their quest to return to the Premier Division for the first time since 2019.

The three previous meetings had all been won by the side with home advantage but despite a warm welcome onto the pitch from around 3,000 fans the hosts failed to get to the required level for this contest.

UCD grew into this contest and showed their quality and picked off Treaty in the second half.

Doyle’s opener arrived on 34 minutes. The free-kick was clearly intended as a cross, as it was 40 yards from goal and on the right wing. Initially UCD took it quickly but referee Rob Dowling ordered it be retaken.

The second attempt was much better but still should have been a routine catch for Tadhg Ryan. The ‘keeper lost the flight and his attempt to punch the ball was poor, allowing the ball trickle into the net.

Treaty had gone close earlier when Clyde O’Connell drilled narrowly wide from 20-yards. At the interval, the Students led, with Treaty struggling to get anywhere near their best.

Jack Keaney volleyed a second phase effort only for it to be headed off the line, moments later Tadhg Ryan denied Doyle with a terrific low save. Ryan was on hand to deny Keaney once again on 70, this time from a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

United substitute Dean George was fed by Matt Keane, but his first time effort went inches wide.

Within two minutes, Treaty were counting the cost of that as UCD doubled the advantage. Whelan passing into the far corner after wonderful control inside the hosts' box.

Whelan all but killed the tie in stoppage time with his 19th goal of an impressive season.

TREATY UNITED: Ryan; Fleming, O’Donnell, Guerins, Ludden; Keane (Armshaw 77), O’Connell, Lynch, Walsh (McSweeney 64), Christopher (Coustrain 77); Hanlon (George 64).

UCD: Healy; Farrell, O’Brien, Todd, Osam; Brennan (Verdon 72), Keaney, Keane, Doyle (Caffrey 89); Kerrigan (Dignam 89), Whelan.

Referee: Rob Dowling.