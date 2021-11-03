'It breaks my heart': Damien Duff says soccer facilities 'lightyears behind GAA'

Damien Duff has hit out at the neglect of soccer facilities in Ireland, citing the contrast with GAA infrastructure to highlight the chasm.

Although three years ago, the Irish legend branded Croke Park chiefs as “dinosaurs” over the delay in making Páirc Uí Chaoimh available for the Liam Miller memorial match, he has the utmost admiration for their success in building stadia and training facilities.

The new Shelbourne boss wasn’t absolving his own club, nor his former one, Shamrock Rovers, in describing League of Ireland grounds as “horrific”.

Shels rent the AUL complex while Rovers’ players change in prefabs at the Roadstone training facility they have plans to upgrade.

Duff’s decorated career as a two-time Premier League winner, his insight from coaching at underage level in Ireland and his experience of watching his own kids Woody and Darcy play GAA have informed his viewpoint.

“I’m not hammering what’s gone on here in Ireland but my kids have gone massive into GAA over the summer,” said Duff, who moved back to Wicklow from the UK last year with his wife Elaine and two kids.

“I’ve been to a lot of Gaelic training grounds and they wipe the floor with football.

“It breaks my heart and startles me. I remember getting criticised for calling the GAA people dinosaurs over the Liam Miller testimonial. I’d never take it back because I think it went a long way to getting the game moved to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I knew what I was doing, it was just to prod them into getting a reaction.

“But what a job they’ve done. It’s ridiculous to see what Gaelic has when I look at football.

“I pass Ballyboden St Enda’s because I was born and grew up there. Even the entrance is ‘wow’. I don’t need to go inside.

“I’ve been to a few around Wicklow such as their Centre of Excellence, Bray Emmets and Kilmacanogue, where I am. The environment they build is beautiful and I love going to watch my kids. Especially the girls, watching them battering each other.

“I’m sending pictures to Stephen Mulhern from the Shelbourne board every Sunday, saying ‘look at this, it’s a joke’.

“The League of Ireland facilities across the board, Premier and First Division, are horrific when you compare it to Gaelic.

“Everybody raves about Roadstone but GAA wipes the floor with it. Shelbourne have plans for the AUL but, as I’ve told our club, I was there for Irish trials nearly 25 years ago and it hasn’t changed one bit.

“The toilets I’m going into and chairs I’m sitting on are exactly the same now. How has that not improved?

“Shels have plans to invest in the AUL and have a separate entrance. I trust all of that but I’m just talking here as a passionate Irishman who cares about football in this country.”

Duff wasn’t laying the blame specifically at the previous FAI regime but in a post-Brexit era, when the onus rests with League of Ireland clubs to develop young talent until they are permitted to join UK clubs 18, urgent action is required.

“We’re lightyears behind everywhere. Go to see every country, the training grounds, what players are given, so it’s gone wrong somewhere along the line.

“This isn’t me having a pop at the FAI. It’s factual. Kids can’t leave till they’re 18 so we have to give them more.

“We absolutely have quality coaches, the likes of Stephen Bradley at Rovers and Stephen O’Donnell with St Pat’s are unbelievable, but we have no proper training grounds.

“I know what it’s like from my experience here, sometimes fighting for a quarter of a pitch to train. You can’t put on a meeting for the kids because there’s no meeting room.

“It all comes down to money, doesn’t it? I don’t know who’s to pay for it because I’m not educated enough on it.

“Forget about Shelbourne and me becoming their manager. This is the most important thing that I’ve said today.

“Who is responsible and where has it gone wrong? That’s the future of Irish football and it’s poor, so poor.”