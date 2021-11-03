Manchester United set to be without injured Raphael Varane for a month

Manchester United set to be without injured Raphael Varane for a month

Raphael Varane could be sidelined for a month. Picture: John Walton

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 19:41

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The France international only returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory over Tottenham after a lay-off following a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

But the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Atalanta and United have confirmed the extent of the World Cup winner’s injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Manchester City on Saturday before another international break, after which they travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of the month.

