Northern Ireland were embittered in recent years by the defections to the Republic of underage internationals Shane Duffy and James McClean
Ireland 'interested' in prising Liverpool's Conor Bradley from North

Conor Bradley: Already capped for Northern Ireland. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 23:00
John Fallon

Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford has admitted the FAI were interested in prising Liverpool’s teen star Conor Bradley from Northern Ireland.

The 18-year-old defender – who has featured in both of Pool’s EFL Cup ties this season – comes from a Nationalist background, playing for Co Tyrone GAA club Aghyaran St Davogs before his move to the UK three years ago.

Northern Ireland were embittered in recent years by the defections to the Republic of underage internationals Shane Duffy and James McClean but the latest target cannot switch.

Once Ian Baraclough introduced Bradley from the bench during last month’s World Cup qualifier in Switzerland, he exceeded Fifa’s new three-cap threshold players up to 21 have before they are locked into a country.

“He was somebody who we were certainly interested in,” Crawford said of Bradley, when naming his 25-man squad for the Euro qualifiers at Tallaght against Italy and Sweden on November 12 and 16.

“Liverpool are exceptionally keen on him. Our interest was there; we were talking to third parties about him and then, all of a sudden, he got called up to the North’s senior team and played. Anybody of that talent, of course, you’d want onboard.”

A newcomer Crawford has no fears of jumping ship is Armstrong Oko-Flex, the only new face in the squad, who represented both England and Ireland at underage level.

The manager admits victory over one of the two higher seeds is imperative for Ireland’s challenge to gather pace.

“We’ll need to beat one of them but we’re going out for six points,” said the manager.

“We are certainly the underdogs in both games but that won’t take away from what we want. We’re at home, playing in Tallaght, a real opportunity for fans to see the quality that we have.”

#Republic of Ireland MNT
