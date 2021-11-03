Emery’s move to become Newcastle manager in danger of collapse

Unai Emery’s move to Newcastle United is in danger of collapse in what would represent a setback for the club’s Saudi Arabian-led owners. Villarreal expect the Spaniard to continue as their manager after he held talks that led the Premier League club to think he was close to succeeding Steve Bruce.

On Wednesday morning Newcastle did not consider their pursuit definitively over but if Emery does turn them down, it would leave Eddie Howe in pole position for the job after the former Bournemouth manager impressed in interviews. Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August 2020 after their relegation to the Championship.