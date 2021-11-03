Armstrong Oko-Flex wins first Ireland U21 call

Ireland take on Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, November 12 before hosting Sweden four days later
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Armstrong Oko-Flex of West Ham United during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leyton Orient and West Ham United at The Breyer Group Stadium on July 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 10:39
Cian Locke

Republic of Ireland Under-21s Manager Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad for two home UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Sweden next week.

West Ham United’s Armstrong Oko-Flex receives a first call-up to the U21s while Southampton’s Will Smallbone and Derby County’s Festy Ebosele return to the squad following injury.

Ireland take on Italy at Tallaght Stadium on Friday, November 12 before hosting Sweden four days later on Tuesday, November 16.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad 

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), David Odumosu (Drogheda United), Luke McNicholas (Cliftonville, on loan from Sligo Rovers) 

 Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Festy Ebosele (Derby County), Andy Lyons (Bohemians) Oisin McEntee (Greenock Morton, on loan from Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic) 

 Midfielders: Conor Coventry (Peterborough United, on loan from West Ham United) Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Seville), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Ross Tierney (Bohemians) 

 Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Liam Kerrigan (UCD), Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa) 2022 

UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier

Republic of Ireland v Italy Friday, November 12 Tallaght Stadium KO 5:30pm 

LIVE on RTÉ2 2022 

UEFA Under-21 European Championship Qualifier 

Republic of Ireland v Sweden Tuesday, November 16 Tallaght Stadium KO 7pm LIVE on RTÉ2

