Late Cameron McJannet strike breaks Waterford hearts

McJannet had the final say deep in added time when he pounced on a loose ball after Waterford failed to deal with a corner
Derry City’s Cameron McJannet celebrates scoring a goal in the last minute. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 20:23
Adrian Flanagan

Waterford FC 2 Derry City 2

Cameron McJannet broke the hearts of Waterford FC in their bid to claim a big three points in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as the Derry City defender scrambled home an unlikely 93rd-minute equaliser to give his side a share of the spoils at the RSC.

Waterford got off to an electric start when they struck the front on three minutes. Phoenix Patterson released the ball to Jack Stafford down the left, before he put in a brilliant ball to the top of the penalty area for Junior Quitirna, and the attacker swept home his sixth league goal with a left-footed 16-yard finish.

Derry City drew level on the half-hour mark when James Akintunde took advantage of an Anthony Wordsworth clearance that came off Jack Stafford back into his path on the right, and after sending in a cross to the back post, Daniel Lafferty squeezed in a left-footed shot past keeper Paul Martin from close-range.

The Blues regained the lead on 39 minutes when Patterson’s free-kick found the head of Wordsworth, who headed the ball back across goal where Greg Halford was on hand to beat Gartside with a fine header.

After hosts defended resolutely in that second half with Patterson and John Martin having chances to extend the advantage, McJannet had the final say deep in added time when he pounced on a loose ball after Waterford failed to deal with a corner.

WATERFORD FC: P. Martin; Power (Ferguson, 12), Halford, Evans, Stafford; J. Martin, Wordsworth, O’Keeffe, Green (Griffin, 66), Patterson; Quitirna (Tshipamba, 51).

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Lafferty (Ferry, 85), Coll (Fitzgerald, 59), McJannet, Toal; Boyce (McGonigle, 50), Malone, Thomson, McLaughlin (Héry, 46); Akintunde, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).

Daire Doyle 1/11/2021

Longford Town confirm manager Daire Doyle has left the club

