First Division play-offs: Treaty boss Tommy Barrett primed for UCD exam

To the story of the First Division season, if not the league as a whole, newcomers Treaty United will give it their best shot to add a fairytale ending.

There were no demands put on manager Tommy Barrett and his squad which was hastily assembled just weeks before the season began.

With no expectations or pressure, the Limerick side went out and just played their football. They did that so well they earned a fourth-place finish which secures their place in tonight’s semi-final first leg against UCD at Markets Field.

“Considering the budget we have, being an amateur team, and having just three weeks to prepare for the season, I think it’s a huge achievement. It’s a credit to the players, the fans and the club. We’ve definitely overachieved. But we want to win every game. UCD are a very good side, scoring a lot of goals, so we’re going to have to be at our best defensively.”

While Conor Melody is out injured, Barrett has fellow midfielder Callum McNamara back from suspension with defenders Marc Ludden and Anto O’Donnell set to return. UCD, who finished four points ahead of Treaty, have Ireland U21 striker Liam Kerrigan, along with defenders Jack Keaney and Harvey O’Brien, back from bans.

In tonight’s other semi-final, first leg, ex-Cork City manager John Caulfield brings his play-off favourites Galway United to face Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds. Defenders Gary Boylan and Stephen Walsh, along with striker Ruairi Keating return from suspension for Galway. Defender Killian Brouder and striker Mikie Rowe are injury doubts. Bray wait on Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher who is a doubt with a facial injury while winger Callum Thompson is suspended.

Both second legs are on Sunday with a 5pm kick off.