Raul Jimenez adds to Rafa Benitez's woes

Premier Leeague

Wolves 2

Everton 1

Fifty was the magic number — as Raul Jimenez scored his half century for Wolves.

But Everton manager Rafael Benitez must be hoping he will merely get to see his team score that many in his tenure.

Not for the first time recently, Everton — loudly booed off at half-time — were second best.

The Toffees are without Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin due to injury. But they have a squad to cover those absences, and patience is already running thin with the former Liverpool and Newcastle manager after a third straight defeat.

Only some poor decision-making and finishing by Wolves left this result in any doubt before Alex Iwobi reduced the arrears in the 66th minute.

Wolves were denied by two early saves by Jordan Pickford and VAR as they probed for the opening goal.

First Pickford smothered a vicious angled volley from Ruben Neves then the follow-up from Conor Coady.

Pickford was called into action again when he got a hand to palm away a curling shot from Francisco Trincão.

Wolves thought they had a deserved lead in the 15th minute when Hwang Hee Chan — with his second attempt — casually found the corner of the net off the inside of the post. Unfortunately for Wolves, the South Korean forward had strayed a few inches offside before adjusting his feet to shoot.

The legitimate goal Wolves had been threatening finally came in the 28th minute. Max Kilman met Aït-Nouri’s corner with a thumping header for his first goal in Wolves colours.

Five minutes later, it was 2-0. Left-back Ben Godfrey underhit a backpass and Jimenez was onto the ball in a flash. The Mexican kept his composure to dink the ball over the advancing Pickford.

Wolves gifted two chances to Everton — but the Toffees’ finishing summed up their awful first-half performance. A sliced clearance from Romain Saïss allowed Demarai Gray a free run on goal but the winger screwed his shot horribly wide.

A free-kick from Andros Townsend flicked off Nelson Semedo but Holgate, who might well have been offside, blazed over.

There was a scare for Wolves through the hosts’ own doing when a pass from goalkeeper Jose Sá was cut out by Richarlison, but the Spaniard, helped by Coady, got back to smother.

Wolves had another chance to put the game beyond Everton before the visitors pulled one back in the 66th minute. Jimenez planted a free header wide from Nelson Semedo’s cross.

Everton gave themselves a lifeline when Iwobi drilled through Sá after Godfrey’s angled drive had been blocked by a combination of Coady and Saiss.

But Bruno Lage’s side hung on however to make it four wins from five.

WOLVES (3-4-3): Sá 8; Kilman 8, Coady ©7, Saïss 6; Semedo 7, Neves 8, Moutinho 7, Aït-Nouri; 7, Hwang Hee-Chan 8 (Silva 90+4 mins, 6), Jiménez 8 (Dendoncker 90 mins, 6).

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Pickford 8; S Coleman © 5, Keane 5, Holgate 4, Godfrey 4; Townsend 6, Gbamin 5 (Delph 46 mins, 6), Allan 5, Gray 5 (Rondón 90 mins, 6); Iwobi 7 (Gordon 78 mins, 6); Richarlison 5.

Referee: Martin Atkinson