Harps edge out of relegation play-off place after draw with Drogs

Finn Harps 0 Drogheda United 0

Battling Finn Harps moved out of the relegation play-off position albeit on goal difference ahead of Waterford - who have a game in hand, against Derry on Tuesday - as a result of this scoreless draw in Ballybofey against a Drogheda United side who have taken another step closer to top flight survival.

After some of the recent thrillers at Finn Park, this was a more subdued affair. The fact that both teams had been on the road on Friday, plus a heavy Finn Park surface, hardly helped matters.

Harps had an early scare on five minutes when Mark Doyle steered the ball into the net after Mark Anthony McGinley had parried a Dane Massey shot but an off-side flag was raised.

On 15 minutes Conor Kane lost possession and Drogheda nearly paid the price as the ball came to Harps’ to scorer Tunde Owolabi but he fired across the face of goal and wide.

The home side began the second half on a positive note with Boyd coming more into the game and conjuring up a couple of chances.

In the 69th minute, Drogheda won a free in a dangerous position after Killian Philips was taken down by Ethan Boyle, but Mark Anthony McGInley saved from Jake Hyland.

A minute later, Hyland was sent-off after clattering Tunde Owolabi and suddenly the pendulum swung in Harps’ favour.

But Boyd then saw red for Harps on 85 minutes following an incident with Gary Deegan and neither side was able to grab a winner.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Boyle, McEleney (O’Sullivan, h-t), Sadiki, Webster, Mustoe; McNamee (Seymore, 90+3), Coyle (Hawkins, 80 mins), Connolly, Owolabi (Foley, 90+3), Boyd.

Drogheda United: Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey; Redwood, Heeney (Phillips, h-t), Deegan, Hyland, Kane; Adeyemo (Corcoran, h-t), Doyle.

Referee: N. Doyle (Kildare) 6.