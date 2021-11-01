Lewis Banks nets late winner for Sligo against Longford

Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 1

Longford Town 0

Lewis Banks struck a dramatic 90th minute winner for Europe-chasing Sligo Rovers, who up until the defender's stunning finish, had been frustrated by a very industrious Longford Town at The Showgrounds.

Bottom of the table Longford, already relegated, came to Sligo hoping not to record a 23rd loss in their torturous Premier Division season.

Hosts Sligo, aiming to strengthen their grip on third place, had been boosted by their recent 2-0 dismissal of Drogheda United.

Sligo took a while to warm up, with Longford's tempo, pressing and slick passing belying their status.

Shots from Ryan De Vries and Andre Wright, neither of which threatened Longford goalkeeper Mick Kelly, at least got the home crowd going, with Adam McDonnell then firing a shot on target – from a set-piece.

Aodh Dervin's 36th minute shot from long-range was Longford's first effort in anger.

The visitors started the second-half with further opportunities for the visitors – Matthew O'Brien, Aaron O'Driscoll and Aodh Dervin all going close.

Longford continued to frustrate the home side while also being a threat through Aaron Robinson, who had a number of off-target efforts.

Until Lewis goaled, Garry Buckley had Sligo's best chance of the second-half – with five minutes left – but his effort was saved by Mick Kelly.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Mahon (Morahan 67), Buckley, McCourt; Figueira (Byrne 67), Bolger, McDonnell, De Vries (Lorenzen 78); Kenny, Wright (Keogh 67).

LONGFORD TOWN: Kelly; Elworthy, McDonnell, O'Driscoll, Kirk; Grimes (Manley 81), Robinson; O'Brien (Nugent 68), Dervin, Davis (McNally 87); Williams.

Referee: Ben Connolly