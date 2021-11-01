Cup final dress rehearsal thriller as Bohs battle back at Pats

Premier Division

Patrick’s Athletic 2

Bohemians 2

Bohemians came from 2-0 down in this thriller by the Camac to salvage a point to whet the appetite for hopefully more of this end-to-end excitement to come in the FAI Cup final at the end of the month.

There was certainly no shadow boxing in this rehearsal as the sides made it 13 goals between them from their four league meetings this season.

A well-earned point in the end it may be, but it’s just two wins now in 11 league games for Keith Long’s Bohemians to leave them a point off fourth-placed Derry City, who meet Waterford at the RSC tonight, in their race for Europe.

Despite five changes from their having secured Europe with Friday’s 4-1 in in Longford, St Patrick’s dominated the first half, the only wonder at the interval being that they weren’t more than one goal to the good.

Half chances were swapped before St Pat’s greater energy and urgency delivered their lead on 12 minutes from an uncharacteristic error by Bohemians goalkeeper James Talbot.

Right-back Andy Lyons did his keeper no favours by putting far too much pace on his back pass under pressure from Jak Hickman.

Talbot had to take a touch and then overhit his clearance straight to Billy King who showed admirable composure to cut past Lyons and rifle the ball to the net at the near post.

Remaining unsure of themselves at the back, the woodwork came to Bohemians' rescue two minutes later, Jay McClelland powerfully heading Hickman’s cross against the crossbar.

McCelland would double Saints’ lead three minutes after after the break, though, finishing from close range from Hickman’s cross.

A mistake by Paddy Barrett allowed Bohs back into the game seven minutes later when his pass never reached Chris Forrester, allowing the alert Ross Tierney in to slip the ball past Jaros.

Springing Ciaran Kelly, Dawson Devoy and Promise Omochere from the bench, the revitalised visitors were level on 65 minutes.

Tyreke Wilson’s corner was flicked on at the near post by the impressive Tierney for Omochere to get the final touch.

Tierney then almost won it for Bohs on 85 minutes, his drive from distance coming back off the crossbar.

Roll on November 28.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Jaros; Hickman, Barrett (Abankwah, 73), Bone, Griffin (Bermingham, 80); Lewis, Forrester; King, McClelland (Benson, 73), Smith, Melvin-Lambert (Burns, 73).

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons (C. Kelly, 62), Feely, Finnerty, Breslin (Devoy, 62); Levingston, Wilson; Coote (Ward, 88), Tierney, Burt; Mullins (Omochere, 62).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).